Luka Brunton had tongues wagging during his time on Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Med.

The hunky deckhand-turned-bosun caught Below Deck fan’s attention during Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under when he came in to replace fired deckhand Adam Kodra.

Aesha Scott knew Luka from working on a previous yacht and immediately revealed his playboy ways.

It didn’t take long for Below Deck Down Under fans to realize Luka was a charmer.

When he popped up on Below Deck Med Season 8, we knew right away Luka was going to cause a lot of problems with the ladies.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

None of that stopped him from his job or becoming a fan favorite, which is why we thought it was time to find out what Luka has been up to.

What happened to Luka from Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under?

Earlier this year, the yachtie changed up his look, but we have to say he’s still smoking hot. Luka buzzed off all of his hair and went blonde for a little while.

Based on his social media presence Luka appears to have spent a bit of time over the past couple of years channeling his inner adrenaline junkie.

Luka’s IG bio doesn’t give any details about whether or not he’s still in yachting. Instead, it only says that he’s a public figure and has a link to his Cameo, TikTok, and YouTube page.

According to an interview with Now To Love, Luka has been working on a travel app, which he shared was a cross between Airbnb TikTok. It’s been his focus for months.

Is Luka Brunton single?

The last time we saw Luke he had made waves with Jessika Asai and Natalya Scudder. Those days, though, are behind Luka.

During his interview with Now To Love last February, Luka revealed he and Lorena, a model, have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2019 but were not together when he was filming Below Deck Med and Below Deck Down Under.

The couple met in Bali in 2019. They spent time living together in Spain after Luka wrapped Below Deck Med.

Most recently, Luka and Lorena spent time enjoying New York City.

Luka’s IG isn’t filled with photos of the two of them but he does have pictures of them going back to early 2020.

Luka Brunton often gave Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Med viewers something to talk about during his time on the two shows.

Although he hasn’t given any indication about a return to the Below Deck family, Luka has previously said he’s always game for a comeback.

We know he’s not on Below Deck Med Season 9, but maybe Luka will make an appearance on Below Deck Down Under Season 3 whenever we get to see it play out.

Do you want to see Luka back in the Below Deck franchise?

Below Deck Med airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Bravo.