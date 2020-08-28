Wendy Osefo on Real Housewives of Potomac age, net worth, career and everything else you need to know

Wendy Osefo is already turning up the heat for Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The college professor joined the Bravo series as the newest housewife by way of Candiace Dillard Bassett. Candiace and Wendy were friends before RHOP, which has caused a divide between her and some fellow castmates.

Before RHOP’s premiere on Sunday, August 2, it was teased Wendy and Ashley Darby had a run-in with each other during the season.

Although she’s tried to be neutral with all of the cast this season, Karen Huger has said she isn’t too fond of Wendy already.

Now that the new season of RHOP is already underway, fans of the show will get to see more of Wendy’s personality and her life as her role progresses. But what else is there to learn about the academic and political commentator?

Wendy is worth $1.5 million

According to The Cinemaholic, the 36-year-old, who is of Nigerian-American descent, wears several hats that help contribute to her net worth.

She has a long history in the world of academia, as she became the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. from Rutgers University and studied Public Affairs and Community Development.

She currently works as a professor at Johns Hopkins University, where she takes home a $150,000 salary.

Additionally, Wendy has appeared on several shows as a political commentator years before booking her role on RHOP.

She’s appeared on multiple shows like The Steve Harvey Show and networks like CNN, ABC, Fox News, and BBC. Wendy was also a contributor to The Hill’s website in 2016.

Wendy is the CEO of a nonprofit

After working with President Barack Obama as his administration’s Director of Family and Community Engagement for the Obama Administration’s Antipoverty Initiative, DC Promise Neighborhood, Wendy moved on to owning her own company.

She founded her current nonprofit organization, the 1954 Equity Project, LLC, in 2017, which works to help minority students pursue higher education.

It also serves as a place where the students can discuss any issues they face on campus, such as microaggressions.

Wendy didn’t watch Real Housewives of Potomac before becoming a cast member

Before being approached to be the show’s newest housewife, Wendy recently admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she had no idea what to expect from her co-stars.

This is mostly because she wasn’t a fan of the show going in. The wife and mother of three said she watched her first episode shortly before production for Season 5 began.

“Can I be honest?” she asked during her interview. “I watched Potomac once I was cast on the show! So, OK, what happened? Let me get up to speed! Who are these people?”

RHOP fans will see much more of Wendy on Bravo Sundays at 9 p.m. EST.