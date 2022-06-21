Wells Adams lists all the make out spots on Bachelor in Paradise 

Wells Adams will return as Bachelor in Paradise’s most familiar face. Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Wells Adams has become a staple of Bachelor in Paradise, and the signature bartender will be returning for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

BIP Season 8 has started filming, and Wells recently shared a video from the iconic paradise location where the show takes place.

In Wells’ video, he teased that there’s been a lot of lip-locking among the Bachelor Nation cast in paradise.

Wells Adams reveals the spots Bachelor Nation stars have been kissing in paradise

Wells Adams took to his Instagram stories to share a video while in paradise.

In the video, Wells pointed at three spots on the island where Bachelor Nation stars spend lots of time making out during filming.

Over the video, Wells wrote, “Lots of make out sesh’s.”

Wells Adams details what Bachelor Nation stars are ‘terrified of’ on Bachelor in Paradise

As Monsters and Critics reported, Wells recently dished on Bachelor in Paradise.

As Bachelor in Paradise’s longtime bartender, Wells shared what drink he most enjoys making on the island on a red carpet with fiancee Sarah Hyland.

Wells stated, “My favorite drink to make in paradise is a beer because it’s the easiest thing to do.”

Wells then declared, “But nobody drinks it because everyone’s terrified of carbs there. So that’s annoying.”

While Bachelor in Paradise is bringing Wells back as a familiar face, he did not get the promotion many fans hoped he’d get.

Fans were rooting for Wells to take over as the official host of Bachelor in Paradise after Chris Harrison’s permanent exit.

However, despite many fans hoping Wells would be promoted to host of Bachelor in Paradise, that position went to Jesse Palmer.

It appears Jesse Palmer is truly taking the place of Chis Harrison on all shows within The Bachelor franchises as Jesse has hosted The Bachelor and will return to host The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise later this year.

Wells will likely be able to show Jesse the ropes as he briefly acted as the Master of Ceremonies last year when the series had a variety of celebrity guest hosts.

During Wells’s time on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 last year, he memorably exercised his power to allow Bachelor Nation star Natasha Parker to stay on the island after her challenges with Brendan Morais.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.