Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland share a romantic moment at the People’s Choice Awards

Wells Adams attends the People’s Choice Awards with his wife. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland were not shy in showing off their wedded bliss on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards last night.

Wells, who has become an infamous member of the Bachelor franchise, met actress Sarah Hyland back in 2017.

After pushing back their wedding date several times due to the pandemic, the couple was able to tie the knot in August of this year.

During their appearance on Tuesday night, the stylish duo took to the carpet in all-black outfits that complemented one another.

The Bachelor in Paradise bartender rocked a sleek, black blazer white a white shirt underneath, and the Modern Family star was stunning in a black, ruffled mini dress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Their love and joy were evident as the couple stopped to snag a kiss on the carpet.

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland show off their wedded bliss

The shot showed the two embraced in each other’s arms as both could be seen smiling from behind their locked lips.

Sarah and Wells were also seen shocking off their wedding rings in a slow-motion video.

The clip showed them slowly turning to the camera and lifting up their left hands to reveal their latest accessories.

While Wells and Sarah may be going through a bit of a difficult time right now, they were able to still have a fun night out at the PCAs.

Wells and Sarah share heartbreaking news about their dog

Last week, the couple announced that their beloved dog, Carl, had sadly passed away.

“Trying to type this through tears, but it’s with a heavy heart I must tell you that @carlthebloodhound has gone to doggy heaven,” Wells wrote in a devastating post.

His post showed photos of the couple cuddling with their “big ole hounder,” as well as other portraits they had taken of him over the years.

With Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise coming to a close just two weeks ago, Wells luckily has other ventures to keep his mind occupied — including his own competition series.

Wells hosts his pizza-making series Best in Dough

Between his August wedding and gearing up for this year’s BIP, Wells managed to star in his own pizza-making competition show on Hulu.

The show, Best in Dough, features “pizza-obsessed competitors” who battle it out for the chance to win a cash prize.

Wells takes the reins as the show’s witty host, whose commentary surely adds to the fun vibe of the whole series.

The show was first released on September 19 and all episodes are available to watch now.