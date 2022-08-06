Welcome to Plathville kids release statement defending mom Kim Plath

The Plath siblings released a statement following the Welcome to Plathville season finale. Pic credit: @moriah.jasper/Instagram

The Welcome to Plathville season finale aired earlier this week, and it was pretty intense.

Moriah and Micah Plath were both upset with their sister-in-law, Olivia Plath, for not wanting to partake in family events because their mom, Kim Plath, would be present.

The buildup had been coming for weeks, and it finally came to a head when they were in Jamaica. It trickled over to the river trip, where Moriah finally snapped at Olivia. The two made amends, but it looks like that didn’t last long.

A preview clip of the season finale was released that showed Olivia talking about her relationship with Kim and where things went wrong.

Olivia made accusations about Kim, which included her using Ethan Plath’s credit card and not paying him back. However, the producers didn’t interview Kim to hear her side of the story.

It looks like trouble is happening in the family after the Plath siblings released a lengthy statement on social media.

Plath siblings band together after Welcome to Plathville season finale

There were a lot of emotions that came out during the season finale of Welcome to Plathville.

It ended on a high note where the entire family, including Olivia and Ethan Plath, were part of the river trip.

The Plath siblings, including Moriah, Micah, and Isaac, released a statement about their family on social media and had the comments turned off.

They wrote, in part, “We as a family decided not to be divided anymore.”

It continued, “What Olivia said about our mom using Ethan’s credit card was not the full story. Mom and Ethan had a business agreement in which Ethan earned a good bit of money. And both parties were aware of any transactions that were made. Our mom should have had the opportunity to defend herself and tell her side of the story.”

To close out the lengthy statement, they finished with, “We ask that you have compassion for us and understand that not everything you see on the show is as it actually is in real life. THANK YOU for your continued support. Family first! With love from: The Plath family”

What does this mean for Ethan and Olivia Plath?

Currently, Ethan and Olivia Plath have remained silent following the post.

Speculation is there is a rift in their marriage too, but neither has confirmed. Ethan did not share the post his siblings did, which is interesting.

However, during his confessional, he revealed he wanted to move back to the country and didn’t account for what Olivia would do. He was open to her coming but realized she probably wouldn’t want to.

Based on the timeline for filming, it looks like the show wrapped sometime this spring. Joshua Plath’s birthday was April 15, when they gathered at the cemetery. The river trip happened after that, so it’s only been a few months since the show wrapped.

This also leads to speculation that there may not be another season of the show.

Welcome to Plathville is currently on hiatus.