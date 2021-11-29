Watch every Dancing with the Stars Perfect score dance from Season 30

Dancing with the Stars Perfect score dances for the season. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars entered Season 30 with an impressive cast.

The season featured some people with previous dancing experience, including former Dance Moms child JoJo Siwa, Broadway performer Amanda Kloots, and Peloton instructor and former Katy Perry backup dancer Cody Rigsby.

All three of those people made it to the finals, but they ended up losing to a man with no dancing experience.

Iman Shumpert was the first basketball star to make the Dancing with the Stars finals and that made him the first to win the Mirrorball trophy.

There were a total of 15 perfect score dances in Dancing with the Stars Season 30, with six of them coming in the finals.

Here is a look at all the perfect dances, including videos of each of the performances.

Grease Night: JoJo & Jenna’s Foxtrot

The first perfect score of the season came on Grease Night, where all the dancers performed to songs from the classic musical Grease.

It came as no surprise to most people watching that the first perfect score of the season was JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson, the first same-sex partners in Dancing with the Stars history.

This was in Week 5 and JoJo & Jenna danced the foxtrot to the song Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee (Reprise).

It was the first of six perfect scores by JoJo & Jenna for the season.

Horror Night: JoJo & Jenna’s Jazz

On Horror Night, the Dancing with the Stars competitors all danced with the theme of a horror movie.

There were two perfect scores that night and one of them was JoJo and Jenna’s second perfect score of the season.

JoJo and Jenna danced a jazz performance to Anything Goes by District 78 feat. Patrice Covington. This was the duo’s second week in a row to pick up a perfect score.

The movie the duo paid homage to was Stephen King’s It with JoJo dressed as Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Horror Night: Iman & Daniella’s Contemporary

While JoJo and Jenna had a great performance and a perfect score, they were massively overshadowed by Iman Shumpert and Daniella.

For the first five weeks, Iman and Daniella were not impressive, but they were improving little by little.

In Horror Week, the two delivered a dance that started their run that ended with the Mirrorball trophy in the finals.

Iman and Daniella performed a contemporary dance to I Got 5 on it by Luniz. The movie they paid homage to was Jordan Peele’s Us and they showed they were at their best when dancing an off-beat style.

It gained Iman his first perfect scores, and they were just getting started.

Janet Jackson Night: Suni & Sasha’s Samba

Janet Jackson Night saw three perfect scores. In Week 6, Suni Lee ended up in the bottom two and the judges saved her. In Week 7, Suni was sick and even rushed off stage to throw up after her first dance.

In Week 8, everything was right again for Suni.

She and Sasha performed a samba to All for You and they ended up earning a perfect score and it seemed Suni was heading in the right direction after her best performance of the season.

However, even with this great performance, Suni was eliminated the next week in the semi-finals.

Janet Jackson Night: Amanda & Alan’s Jazz

The second perfect score of Janet Jackson Night was Amanda Kloots and her partner Alan.

The two danced a jazz performance to the song Miss You Much and picked up a perfect 40 from the judges. Amanda added to her successful night with two points for winning the dance-off with Cody & Cheryl.

This helped boost Amanda’s stock as she headed to the finals.

Janet Jackson Night: Melora & Artem’s Paso doble

The third perfect score on Janet Jackson Night saw Melora Hardin and Artem perform a Paso doble to the song If.

What was shocking was that the two received a perfect score of 40 and even picked up two bonus points when they beat Iman and Daniella in the dance-off, with a foxtrot to Again, but they ended up in the Bottom 3.

The judges did everything they could to protect Melora after her great night of dancing, but fans still didn’t support her and it was the judges who saved her while sending Jimmie Allen home instead.

Melora was eliminated one week later as the lowest vote-getter from tans, something that Artem attributed to ageism.

Semi-Finals: JoJo & Jenna’s Argentine Tango

The Dancing with the Stars semi-finals saw the dancers turning things up to prove they belonged.

JoJo and Jenna bounced back from a couple of weeks of falling scores (and a Bottom 3 appearance in Week 7) to pick up their third and fourth perfect scores of the season.

This first dance was their redemption dance, which was chosen by Len Goodman. The dance was the Argentine tango, which was the duos Week 3 dance.

In Week 3, JoJo and Jenna picked up a 24 (with three judges), and this time around, they finished with a perfect score, while dancing to Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre) by Gotan Project.

Semi-Finals: JoJo & Jenna’s Contemporary

JoJo and Jenna picked up a second perfect score in the semifinals as well when they danced the contemporary to Before You Go by Lewis Capaldi.

This gave JoJo and Jenna four perfect scores heading into the finals, as there was no question they were moving on for at least one more week.

Semi-Finals: Amanda & Alan’s Contemporary

There was a third perfect score in the semi-finals and it was Amanda Kloots and Alan’s dance.

This was a contemporary dance that saw Amanda and Alan take a huge chance. They performed to the song Live Your Life by Nick Cordero.

The big thing here was that Nick was Amanda’s husband who died last year after contracting COVID-19. He was a 41-year-old Broadway star and Amanda and Alan danced a beautiful song, giving Amanda a chance to say goodbye to Nick one more time – in dance.

Finale: Amanda & Alan’s Freestyle

The finals saw a bunch of perfect scores for the dancers as they fought to convince fans to vote for them to win the Mirrorball trophy.

Amanda and Alan had another perfect score, but it was for their second dance, the freestyle – and every competitor had a perfect score for their freestyle.

For Amanda and Alan, it was to the song A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay.

Finale: Cody & Cheryl’s Freestyle

Cody and Cheryl had only one perfect score the entire season, yet still made it to the finals.

Their only perfect score came in the finals to their freestyle. The song started with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5 and then switched into Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels by Todrick Hall.

It was flamboyant and over the top and was Cody’s best performance of the season.

Finale: JoJo & Jenna’s Tango / Cha-cha-cha

JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson picked up two perfect scores in the finals and the first came with their fusion tango/cha-cha-cha to I Love It by Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX.

The two then followed it up with a dance that had everyone talking.

Finale: JoJo & Jenna’s Freestyle

The freestyle from JoJo and Jenna was to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

This dance was a huge moment, with backup dancers, all switching partners halfway through so there were then four same-sex couples dancing at the same time.

It was JoJo and Jenna’s sixth perfect score, but it wasn’t enough to win the Mirrorball trophy.

Finale: Iman & Daniella’s Cha-cha-cha / Foxtrot

Iman Shumpert and Daniella had one perfect score heading into the finals.

That was the Horror contemporary dance that wowed everyone. Despite the lack of any other perfect score, they flew into the finals and shocked the world.

The first dance was Iman and Daniella performing a fusion of the cha-cha-cha and foxtrot to the song September by Earth, Wind & Fire.

It was the only perfect score for Iman to a ballroom style, but it was just the start for the big man.

Finale: Iman & Daniella’s Freestyle

Iman Shumpert and Daniella finished off the Dancing with the Stars competition with their third perfect score.

This was their freestyle to Lose Control by Missy Elliott feat. Ciara & Fat Man Scoop and Bounce by DJ Client.

What is most impressive about this dance is that Daniella had to bring in someone to teach her the Chicago dance moves and the two just delivered the most exciting and energetic dance performance of the season.

Iman and Daniella finished with two perfect scores in the finals and then left with the Mirrorball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. It should return to ABC in late 2022.