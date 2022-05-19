Watch American Idol’s William Hung announce a man’s two-week notice

William Hung on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

William Hung became a celebrity thanks to American Idol, as he entered the audition round in 2004 and sang She Bangs by Ricky Martin.

It was clear he wouldn’t make it past the round, and the judges dismissed him. However, he left the audition looking happy that he tried and that helped make him a star.

As Ryan Seacrest said when William made his return to the American Idol stage on The Great Idol Reunion, he was an internet viral sensation before that term ever existed.

Now, 18 years later, people still love William Hung.

A man hires William Hung to give his two-week notice

There are a lot of great ways that people are quitting jobs in today’s society. One might have topped them all.

A videographer named Chris Gonzalez wanted to quit his job and move on to another workplace. To do so, he went to Cameo.

William Hung is on Cameo and Chris hired him to deliver his two-week notice. He got the video and then posted it on his company’s Slack Channel, making sure it went out to everyone in the chat.

“Hi everyone, this is William Hung,” Hung said in the Cameo video. “Christopher is going to put in the notice to leave the current job for a new job in two weeks. He found a new job. He’ll miss all of you, but you’re all amazing, so don’t give up creating the life you want. Here is a song for you.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

William then started singing his original song, Just Do It.

Chris’s girlfriend Joellen Love put it up on TikTok and it has pulled in over 101,000 likes and was shared over 14,000 times.

Where is William Hung now?

William Hung appeared on Dancing with the Stars during The Great Idol Reunion to sing She Bang one more time.

After his performance, Ryan Seacrest told the audience that William was a motivational speaker now. William said he speaks to crowds and tells them never to be afraid to take new chances.

After his stint on American Idol, he actually had a musical career for seven years. After that, he got a job as a technical crime analyst for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

However, a few years later, he realized he wasn’t happy there and quit to become a professional poker player and entertainer.

He is now a motivational speaker who talks to people about never giving up and also performing for them.

American Idol airs on Sunday nights at 8/7c on ABC.