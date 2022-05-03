American Idol’s most notorious singer returned for Great Idol Reunion

William Hung on American Idol. Pic credit: ABC

The Great Idol Reunion aired on Monday night, and one of the most controversial singers in history returned to the show.

Ryan Seacrest came out onto the stage and talked about how they couldn’t have an American Idol Reunion without the one name synonymous with the show.

As he talked, the camera kept switching back to the judges, and it was clear that Ryan wanted people to think he was talking about Simon Cowell.

However, when it came time to call him out, it was William Hung.

William Hung returns to American Idol

Just as Ryan Seacrest had everyone believing he was about to call out Simon Cowell for a return, he announced the return of William Hung.

“I can’t help but feel someone is missing the party,” Ryan said. “Someone who helped put this show on the map. The absolute – dare I say – legend, whose very name is synonymous with American Idol. I think you know who I’m talking about – ladies and gentlemen, please welcome William Hung!”

That brought out Hung to perform his infamous cover of the Ricky Martin song, She Bangs.

After the song, Ryan said that William Hung was a viral video before there was any such thing as viral videos.

He then talked to William about his new job as a motivational speaker.

What has William Hung done since American Idol?

In February, William Hung returned to the spotlight when he announced he was now working as a motivational speaker.

Despite his performance being more comedic than anything else, William was able to get a minor music career going and did that for seven years.

However, he left music in 2011 and started a career in law enforcement. He was a technical crime analyst for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

After doing this for a few years, he decided it wasn’t what he enjoyed.

“I transitioned into a professional poker player and entertainer,” William said. “I do have a lot of friends and fans, which I’m grateful for. And then, I do have my fair share of critics and people who don’t like what I do. And that’s okay as well.”

Now, he is a motivational speaker.

At the time, he said, “I am interested to get back into live-speaking and live-performing. I did some towards the end of last year when the pandemic got a little bit better. I definitely would like to do that. It’s something that I enjoy doing.”

On American Idol on Monday night, he said that is what he is doing, telling people they should feel free to try new things without worries about being judged.

American Idol airs on Sunday and Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.