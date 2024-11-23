Was Tiffany Moon or Contessa Metcalfe more demanding on Below Deck Sailing Yacht? Daisy Kelliher weighs in

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher is no stranger to demanding charter guests.

After all, she endured Eric Rose not once but twice during her stint on the hit sailing show.

Season 5 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has featured two Bravo crossovers that, honestly, we never saw coming.

Married to Medicine alum Contessa Metcalfe kicked off the season.

Then, The Real Housewives of Dallas alum Tiffany Moon appeared two charters later.

Subscribe to our Below Deck newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Daisy revealed who was more demanding of the two Bravoleberties.

Was Tiffany Moon or Contessa Metcalfe more demanding on Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

A virtual fan wanted to know who was more demanding: the RHOD alum or the Married to Medicine alum. After all, Bravoleberties on Below Deck tend to be high maintenance and drama-filled.

However, that wasn’t the case with Contessa or Tiffany, but Daisy did pick one to answer the fan question.

“If I had to pick, probably Dr. Contessa. But, they were both so lovely,” she spilled.

The chief stew added, “They really were some of the nicest guests we’ve had on, which makes for really boring TV but great for us. Yeah, they were so nice.”

So far, Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 hasn’t featured too many demanding or over-the-top guests, which is unusual. That will change, though. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Daisy teased the back half of the season is intense.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 to feature more familiar faces

It’s unusual for Below Deck to have two Bravo crossovers in one season. According to Daisy, fans haven’t seen the last familiar face on the show. It won’t be another Bravo star, though.

Speaking with Decider as the season kicked off, the chief stew revealed that RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Detox appears on the show. Daisy admitted Detox and pals were a blast, but they nearly got the entire crew fired.

“They definitely were one of the highlights of the season. They brought such big energy when we needed it. It was such a great way to end the season,” the chief stew teased.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers will also see the group push Captain Glenn Shephard to his breaking point, thanks to the crew ignoring the rules. Oh yes, Captain Glenn, like we have never seen him before.

Is anyone else ready for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 to be kicked into high gear?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-5 are streaming on Peacock.