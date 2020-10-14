Was Clare pregnant on The Bachelor when competing for Juan Pablo Galavis?

Clare Crawley was all of her men for The Bachelorette during tonight’s premiere episode.

Of course, the guys are doing everything possible to show up and impress her.

One of those men showed up with a pregnant belly, paying homage to Clare’s first time on a Bachelor show.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

As fans may recall – and as ABC showed during tonight’s episode – Clare showed up with a big belly when she stepped out of the limo to meet Juan Pablo Galavis.

But was it real?

Clare Crawley was not pregnant on The Bachelor

No, Clare was not pregnant when she met Juan Pablo. It was a clever way to capture his attention and stand out.

It was already well-known that Juan Pablo had a daughter, Camila, and wanted more kids. He has been very vocal about this, both throughout The Bachelor and after he disappeared from the spotlight.

Clare, who also wants a family of her own, used her pregnant belly to capture his attention – even if it was fake.

You can relive the moment below.

The man who showed up pregnant during tonight’s premiere proved two things – one, he can handle himself with some humor and two, he proved he did his research by watching Juan Pablo’s season.

Clare Crawley and Juan Pablo Galavis are not friends

Even though Clare’s introduction on The Bachelor was cute and quirky, it didn’t work in the long run. Clare made it to the finale, but Juan Pablo sent her home in favor of dating Nikki Ferrell.

The two would later split up, making him one of the most hated Bachelor stars in the entire franchise.

The two are not friends to this day and they have bickered on social media recently.

When Clare was first announced as The Bachelorette, Juan Pablo took to Twitter, sharing he was surprised to see young men being cast for her season.

She replied to his comments, sharing that he hadn’t grown at all and she still found him to be immature and insignificant.

Juan Pablo recently defended himself after ABC decided to rerun his season, sharing that he did what he did throughout his season of The Bachelor because he was staying true to himself. He added that producers were not helping him do that.

Juan Pablo recently got divorced after a couple of years of marriage. He never did have more children after The Bachelor.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.