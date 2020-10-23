Was BB Comics video game challenge the worst Luxury Competition in Big Brother history?

Big Brother fans are still complaining about the Luxury Competition that the cast played this season.

And, yes, we assume that Christmas Abbott is somewhere crying about it still. Hopefully, Memphis Garrett will forgive her – okay I couldn’t even type that with a straight face.

In reality, Memphis is probably going to be pretty pleased with himself when he learns that a video game representation of him just won a challenge against everyone else on the BB22 cast.

But back to the question at hand. What in the world happened to the good Luxury Competitions that the show has had in the past?

Many Big Brother fans still disappointed in Luxury Competition

Sure, there are probably some CBS viewers who loved this BB22 Luxury Competition, but social media is flooded with people calling it “lame,” “dumb,” and “a waste of time.” And that doesn’t even get to the people calling it “rigged.”

For anyone who didn’t see it take place, the Luxury Competition involved the final four houseguests each picking four of the BB Comics personas of the cast to be on their team.

A tournament bracket then took place, with those comic book characters fighting it out on a screen in the living room. The winning character from that tournament won the final-four-houseguest who picked them a nice $10,000.

The character Mem-Fist ended up winning, netting Nicole Franzel the cash prize. It also led to Christmas crying for a very long time over the fact that she had not picked Memphis’ character to be on her team.

Social media complaints from fans of the show

Below are just a few of the social media posts that have been made by fans who didn’t exactly enjoy watching the BB22 cast watching TV as a challenge.

Even Big Brother 15 winner Andy Herren weighed in with his thoughts on the Luxury Competition.

Will Luxury Competition work against Nicole?

When the members of the BB22 jury learn that Nicole has won another $10,000 prize, it may lead to some of them taking it into consideration if she makes it to the final two. It will be interesting to see how Christmas presents it to all of them.

As for who makes it to the final two, we have the results from Part 1 of the final HOH Competition. It was played late on Thursday night after the episode had come to an end.

Voting for America’s Favorite Houseguest has also opened, allowing the viewers to weigh in on who they felt was the most interesting and intriguing member of the BB22 cast. The winner of that award will be revealed on the season finale.

Big Brother airs Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8/7c on CBS.