VPR: Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz settle on new bar name and release whiskey brand

It’s settled! A good portion of Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz’s storylines so far in Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has revolved around what they plan to name their new bar.

The Toms have decided to take on their next venture without the help of SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump and her husband Ken Todd. And while it may seem like a huge leap for the two men, one aspect the two absolutely could not agree on was what to name the bar.

Within the first two episodes of the new season it was solidified that while Sandoval loved the name they’d come up with, not everyone was near as thrilled as he was — including Schwartz.

However, it seems the two have finally settled on a name and they’re optimistic that they’ve made the right move.

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz confirm name of new bar

Unfortunately for anyone who hated the name Schwartz and Sandy’s as much as Schwartz’s wife, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, it seems that’s what the Toms are running with.

“The people have spoken and it’s a unanimous: The public does not like it, but we’re going to make them like it!” Schwartz confirmed during a video chat interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Once you come and experience the Schwartz and Sandy’s experience.”

“Oh, you’re gonna love it,” Sandoval quipped.

When asked if they’re committed and if the name will stick, Schwartz said, “We’re committed.”

According to the Toms, they know that the name has been polarizing and that many viewers aren’t on board with the name. However, they’re hoping that once customers come in and experience the bar they’ll walk away with a different idea.

“We’ve heard people say, ‘Oh, it sounds like a Jewish deli,’ or whatever. But you know, Red Hot Chili Peppers to me, when I first heard that name, sounded like a mariachi band. But now you have a different association. So when you go into our place, the name will become the place, the place will become the name. That will be the association,” Sandoval added.

“With TomTom, it’s like, Tom and Tom could essentially be any other two Toms, but Schwartz and Sandy’s? There’s only one Schwartz and one Sandy, and that combination, you know what I mean?” Sandoval pondered. “You’re getting to know us even a little bit more, because this is more of our love child, essentially.”

The Toms create their own whiskey label and Schwartz continues to play mediator

Not only have Sandoval and Schwartz delved headfirst into their new bar venture, but the business partners have also collaborated on a ’70’s-inspired whiskey called Toms’ Good Lovin’.

The whiskey will soon be available online.

The Toms may not always see eye-to-eye but they maintain that their partnership is a good one because they manage to balance each other out.

“Yes, we get into disagreements, but we’re pretty good at just ironing those out and moving forward, and staying focused on what is important,” Sandoval shared. “Love, friendship, business, and being successful together.”

Possibly the most complicated aspect of the business so far would be taking the opinions of Schwartz’s wife, Katie, and Sandoval’s girlfriend, Ariana Madix, into account.

Already this season it’s been a point of contention with Katie self-appointing to the position of trainer for the bar staff. There’s still plenty to shake out in the season, but Schwartz admitted that watching it all unfold has been incredibly tough.

“It sucks,” he confessed to reporter Brice Sander. “And not to mention, in a very high stakes moment. Time is money right now. We’re under a lot of pressure — which we embrace with open arms — but to have this going on while we are pursuing this new venture, it’s been a lot. And I try to mediate, and like, listen — that’s my wife. I love her more than anything in the world. So I have her back. But also sometimes, my friend, Tom, I have a ton of respect for him. He makes good points.”

Schwartz admitted that he often finds himself in the middle between his wife and best friend, and most times he’s okay with that, but at one point he also confessed to “losing it.”

“I’m a decent mediator. I think this, you’ll see this season, I think I sort of lost it a little bit. I did lose it.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.