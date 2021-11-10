VPR: Scheana Shay says ‘I don’t do Twitter fights’ after Charli Burnett jokes about failed TV installation

Scheana Shay clapped back at Vanderpump Rules co-star Charli Burnett after she joked about Brock Davies’ poor television installation. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia/Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay doesn’t take lightly to jokes made about her fiance Brock Davies, even if they’re made by her friends and co-stars.

It’s no secret at this point that Brock has been under heavy scrutiny in Season 9 of the hit Bravo show. After admitting that he doesn’t have a current relationship with his two children from a previous marriage, his co-stars and Vanderpump Rules viewers were shocked and questioned if there was a chance his relationship with Scheana would wind up with the same outcome.

But Scheana has been adamant that she trusts and stands by her man. So it may not be all that surprising that she quickly came to his defense after her co-star Charli Burnett commented that the television unit, which Brock had installed, came crashing to the ground.

Charli Burnett’s television collapsed after being installed by Brock Davies

In Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana and Brock helped Charli settle into her new place and part of that included Brock installing and mounting Charli’s television.

Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will remember Scheana’s fascination with a man who’s capable of quickly installing a television.

Well, it looks like the story didn’t end there. Charli Burnett took to Twitter to share the fright she received after the television collapsed and crashed to the floor.

“Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in [crying emoji] #PumpRules,” Charli tweeted.

Included in the tweet was a picture of the television lying face down on the floor.

Update on the TV Brock hung up lmao it literally fell at like 4 am we thought someone was breaking in 😭😭 #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/rmh47EpvE0 — Charli Burnett (@CharliBurnett_) November 10, 2021

Although Charli’s initial tweet seemed light-hearted enough, Scheana wasted no time in clarifying the entire scenario and coming to her fiance’s defense.

“And you knew y’all didn’t have the proper tools or anchors for him to do it that day. He got it up quickly and did all the steps for the vlog. It was never secure,” Scheana wrote.

And you knew y’all didn’t have the proper tools or anchors for him to do it that day. He got it up quickly and did all the steps for the vlog. It was never secure. https://t.co/HH6Mr7XhmX — 🏳️‍🌈Scheana (@scheana) November 10, 2021

Scheana refuses to engage on social media, tells Charli ‘check your texts’

Although Scheana felt the need to step in and defend Brock, Charli shot back that it was just a joke and not something that should be taken seriously.

“Oh god scheana it’s a joooookkeee did you sit all night mad about this and we did [two crying emojis] but legit its funny! Not that deep boo,” Charli clapped back. Her response also included a TikTok clip featuring Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice from a past RHONJ reunion.

Oh god scheana it’s a joooookkeee did you sit all night mad about this and we did 😭😭 but legit its funny! Not that deep boo pic.twitter.com/FLnpYY04cN — Charli Burnett (@CharliBurnett_) November 10, 2021

But Scheana refused to back down and slammed Charli by telling her she wasn’t going to engage in a fight on social media.

“I don’t do twitter fights with my friends. Only state facts. Check your texts,” Scheana stated.

Pic credit: @scheana/Twitter

Hopefully, Charli and Scheana will be able to make up before the situation gets too out of hand.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.