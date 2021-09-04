VPR: Lisa Vanderpump says Season 9 ‘moves very quickly’ and isn’t for the ‘fainthearted’

Lisa Vanderpump teased that Season 9 won’t be for the “fainthearted.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_buckley

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules is set to premiere at the end of this month. And while fans anxiously wait for the return of their favorite SURvers, Lisa Vanderpump hints that fans won’t be disappointed.

If the newly released trailer is any indication of what fans can expect, it’s going to be the usual wild ride that fans have come to know and love. Although the season will look a bit different because of the exit of some familiar faces, the hit Bravo show still has plenty to bring to the table.

It’s no secret that VPR fans live for the love and ongoing drama between the cast members, and according to Lisa during a recent interview, the new season won’t be for the “fainthearted.”

Lisa Vanderpump teases Season 9 expectations

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Lisa dished that despite the hurdles faced in filming the season, fans won’t be disappointed with what is presented since the show is so “well produced.”

However, the restaurateur teased, “But it also moves very quickly. This show’s never been for the fainthearted!”

The statement may surprise some of the fan base since Season 9 will see one of the biggest shakeups in Vanderpump Rules history. Several long-standing cast members were released from the show between the end of Season 8 and the beginning of filming for Season 9.

Some of the most notable exits include Jax Taylor and his wife, Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute, and Stassi Schroeder.

Although Stassi and Kristen’s exits were shocking, it was Jax and Brittany’s announcement that caught many by surprise. Even their co-stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval said they were surprised to hear the news.

Lisa Vanderpump dishes on how the cast has grown

Lisa also shared that because so many of the cast have been around for years, she’s had the opportunity to watch them change and grow throughout their time on (and before) the show.

When Us Weekly asked Lisa which cast member has changed the most over the years, she couldn’t pinpoint just one.

Instead, she listed several cast members. “I think I’ve seen Ariana [Madix] grow up,” Lisa said. “I’ve seen [Tom] Sandoval. [Tom] Schwartz is still very much a puppy dog.”

“I’ve seen a lot of maturity in some of them, for sure, because a lot of them have worked for me for years prior to being on the show. So, just to see them taking chances — I mean, they’ve bought their own houses, they have a modicum of responsibility in having children. So yeah, there’s been quite a lot of growth,” she gushed.

Speaking of Ariana and Tom Sandoval, Lisa refused to reveal if another Vanderpump Rules proposal might be in the works. Season 9 will feature some lovey-dovey moments for James Kennedy and his fiancee Raquel Leviss since the two of them got engaged while filming the season. However, Lisa remains tight-lipped about whether Ariana and Sandoval could be next.

“I’m not gonna tell you the whole season,” she teased. “You’ve gotta tune in, and you’re gonna love it.”

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.