Vanderpump Rules returns for Season 9 — Here’s what we know

Vanderpump Rules is set to return at the end of the month. Find out what to expect in Season 9. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s finally here! After a prolonged hiatus due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, delayed re-openings for restaurants, and various lockdowns, The release date for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has finally been released along with the first trailer.

Fans have anxiously waited for the news of when to expect their favorite SURvers to return, and it turns out the date isn’t too far away. And by the looks of it, although some fan-favorites won’t be returning, the cast is bringing the drama fans have come to know and love.

With the show returning at the end of September, here’s what fans can expect in Season 9.

Vanderpump Rules babies make their debut

The Vanderpump Rules baby boom means that there are a couple of adorable new faces making their first appearance in Season 9. Both Lala Kent and Scheana Shay welcomed their first children just prior to the commencement of the season, and this means that fans will have the opportunity to see the newborns in action.

According to Lala, her daughter Ocean, whom she shares with fiance Randall Emmett, is camera-ready and a “pro.” As for Scheana, her daughter Summer Moon will also be appearing in the season alongside her now-fiance Brock Davies.

But naturally, it doesn’t end there. 2021 was a big year for the Vanderpump Rules cast. Not only did the group welcome new babies into the world, but other cast members also had momentous moments.

James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, got engaged. That romantic moment will surely make its way into Season 9 as well.

What else is in store for Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules?

Season 9 wouldn’t be complete with addressing the devastating impact the coronavirus pandemic had on restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump and her businesses. She’s had to make many adjustments to keep her businesses, and the spirits of her current (and former) employees, from sinking throughout the process.

In the newly released trailer, it also seems the juxtaposition between the bliss of motherhood and the pressures of personal drama will take center stage in the upcoming season.

“Becoming a mother did something to me, I would say I’m pretty grown,” Lala confesses before the cameras cut her her screaming at one of her castmates.

Next up, Scheana’s relationship with Brock is also examined, and it seems that the Australian native will be experiencing some friction with the cast as well.

At one point, Lala Kent tells co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz that Brock already has two kids from a previous relationship and reveals he “hasn’t spoken to them in four years.”

But Katie has her own drama to deal with as her husband (and co-star) Tom Schwartz looks to expand into a new venture with his business partner Tom Sandoval. The two have run TomTom for a few years now with the help of Lisa and her wallet.

Now the men seem to be looking to branch out and try something new. But this doesn’t come without its own bumps and roadblocks. Katie gets visibly frustrated when Sandoval doesn’t look to be taking her husband’s ideas seriously.

“Listen to my f**king husband’s ideas,” Katie screams.

Although fans already know to expect seeing James’ proposal to Raquel, it doesn’t mean that it’s been smooth sailing for the couple. In fact, at one point in the trailer, James says to both Raquel and Charli Burnett, “You guys are so dumb you can’t figure it out.”

Naturally, this infuriates Raquel and leaves James asking if the quip was “a bit much?”

Ariana Madix will also face her own drama, including a fight with Lala at what appears to be a celebration of James and Raquel’s engagement.

After Lala snaps that she’ll “teach” Ariana how to be cool, Ariana claps back stating, “Oh, babe I was born f**king cool.”

There is so much to look forward to in the new season and it couldn’t come a moment too soon.

Catch the new season of Vanderpump Rules on Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.