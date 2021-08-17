VPR: Ariana Madix hits back at critic questioning why she’s childless

Ariana Madix shot back at a comment questioning if she was “jealous” of her co-stars having children. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix isn’t letting the recent Vanderpump baby boom pressure her into motherhood.

Earlier this year, the Vanderpump Rules cast expanded when four cast members welcomed their first children. And while each baby was a welcome addition to their respective families, Ariana doesn’t seem to be feeling baby fever like her co-stars, no matter how cute the babies might be.

But that hasn’t stopped viewers from being nosey. Over on her Instagram, Ariana received a less than complimentary comment from a follower who questioned why she hadn’t had a child of her own yet.

And in sassy Ariana fashion, she shut down the negativity with flair.

Follower questions why Ariana doesn’t have children, questions if she’s ‘jealous’ of her co-stars

What should have been a simple selfie post and a shot of her sweet dog, Charlotte, was tainted by an insensitive jab from a follower.

In the comment section of the Instagram post, Ariana was hit with a condescending comment from a follower who questioned whether or not Ariana was jealous of her co-stars who were starting families of their own. The comment also pointed out that the 36-year-old’s clock was ticking and insinuated that the reality television personality should hurry up already.

“Aren’t you [jealous] your friends all had babies and you are still childless? Get crackin before it’s too late,” the comment read.

What the follower may not have planned for was Ariana’s solid reply, which set them straight.

“[I can’t] think of anything about it that would make anyone jealous, goofy a**,” she shot back.

Pic credit: @ariana252525/Instagram

Ariana and her co-star Tom Sandoval have been dating for the last seven years. They recently purchased a house and released a cocktail book together. So, while some say the couple should be working on expanding their family, it seems that they’re more interested in investing their time into their own lives and business ventures.

Vanderpump baby boom includes past and present Vanderpump stars

The Vanderpump baby boom took both the fans and cast by storm. It all started in January when former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder welcomed her daughter, Hartford. Then, in March, current VPR star Lala Kent welcomed her first child, also a daughter named Ocean.

In April, both current cast member Scheana Shay and former star Brittany Cartwright also welcomed children. Scheana gave birth to her daughter, Summer Moon, and Brittany welcomed her son, Cruz.

The addition of all the babies was thrilling. However, because Stassi and Brittany are no longer with the show, viewers won’t watch their little ones make their debuts in the upcoming season.

Thankfully, Season 9 will feature Lala Kent’s little one, and, likely, Scheana’s baby girl will also make her first reality television appearance.

As for Stassi and Brittany, longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will have to catch up with them on social media, which shouldn’t be too tough considering they both post regularly.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.