Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder says daughter Hartford would make the ‘greatest podcast guest’

Stassi Schroeder’s daughter, Hartford, seems to be destined for a career in podcasts according to a recent post on social media.

The new mom, who welcomed Hartford with husband Beau Clark in January of this year, posted the sweet moment that the parents were trying to tape a new podcast episode of The Good The Bad The Baby for their Patreon platform — and Hartford managed to steal the spotlight.

Although Stassi and Beau have both been removed from the Vanderpump Rules cast roster, the couple still remains active on social media and close with several of their former castmates.

Stassi says Hartford would make the ‘greatest’ podcast guest

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared two adorable videos of baby Hartford sitting with her as they prepared to film some social media content for their podcast which is available on Patreon.

In the first video, Hartford was propped up on the table where the microphones had been set up for Beau and Stassi’s discussion.

In the first video, Stassi hands the microphone to Hartford and gently tells her, “You can hold it.” Hartford was obviously perplexed by the microphone but held onto it regardless.

Then, in the second video, as Stassi giggled at how cute Hartford was with the mic, she looked at her daughter and asked, “Do you have something to say?” before kissing her on the cheek.

And although the moment was sweet, it was too adorable not to make its way to Stassi’s Instagram grid for a permanent place on her account.

In the picture shared to her main page, Stassi posted a picture of Hartford with the microphone shoved in her mouth.

She captioned the post, “I feel like if this chick could speak, she’d be the greatest podcast guest of all time.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 will be missing familiar faces

Stassi was an OG cast member on Vanderpump Rules, and the announcement that she was being let go came as a shock to longtime fans.

Her termination came after accusations of racism against her former co-star Faith Stowers. The incident ended in the firing of both Stassi and her co-star Kristen Doute.

But that wasn’t the end of the exit announcements. It was then announced that both Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright would also be on the list of personalities not returning for Season 9.

Brittany has openly admitted that she misses filming and tends to suffer from some FOMO (fear of missing out) when it comes to filming for the show.

However, despite the changes, Lala Kent says the newcomers for Season 9 won’t be “shoved down” viewers’ throats and that their storylines have been kept secondary to that of the main cast.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics shift in the new season as the cast navigates new situations with their ongoing drama.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.