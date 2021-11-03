VPR: Lala Kent lashes out when co-star calls out similarities between Randall Emmett and Brock Davies

Lala Kent lashes out when co-star attempts to draw comparisons between fiance Randall Emmett and Brock Davies. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent isn’t known for keeping her opinions to herself or holding her tongue during a confrontation. In fact, her willingness to go toe-to-toe with her co-stars has often found Lala labeled as an “aggressive” person.

And when it comes to her family, including her daughter Ocean and (possible) ex-fiance Randall Emmett, Lala isn’t willing to hear any sort of criticism. So, when her castmate Tom Sandoval attempted to insert a comparison between the movie producer and Scheana Shay‘s fiance, Brock Davies, Lala didn’t hold back.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week’s episode, shared by Entertainment Tonight, Lala shuts down Tom Sandoval after he cuts her off during a separate conversation with Scheana.

Lala questions her friendship with Scheana, claims she ‘twisted’ her words when it comes to Brock

The cast sat down with SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump at Villa Rosa, and when Lisa noticed that Lala was rather quiet, she questioned the new mom and pointed out that the behavior was out of character.

Lala proceeded to inform Lisa that she was feeling “awkward” after a conversation with Scheana got back to her fiance, Brock.

According to Lala, she entered the conversation with good intentions when she questioned if Brock was the right guy for Scheana.

“I came to Scheana as a friend with concerns about you, Brock, and somehow you twisted it yet again,” Lala shares as she turns to Scheana. “My intention was, I thought we were friends and I thought I knew you well enough that I could say, ‘Are you being smart?'”

However, Scheana had another take during her confessional when she questioned why Lala couldn’t just let her live her life “in peace.”

“Forgive me for questioning your motives, but we haven’t really had the most solid friendship over the last few years,” Sheana quips.

Lala Kent lashes out at co-star who attempts to compare Randall Emmett to Brock Davies

But it doesn’t end there. When Tom Sandoval seemingly has enough of listening to Lala play both sides, he interrupts with a question of his own — which doesn’t sit well with Lisa.

As she tells Tom to let Lala finish, he snaps, “Give me a f**king second here.”

Naturally, this doesn’t sit well and Lisa calls Tom back to focus, telling him to apologize for his words. Tom obliges as no one tells Lisa Vanderpump no.

“Lala’s almost always the aggressor, but then plays the victim,” Tom later states in his confessional. “She has absolutely no business talking about Brock. None.”

When Lala finally finishes airing her grievances, Scheana turns to Tom and asks him to finish what he was asking prior.

“Lala, when you first started dating Randall, you had all these stipulations…” Tom begins.

“No!” Lala says as she raises her finger in disagreement. “This is not gonna happen…Hold up! What you’re not gonna do is talk about my fiance right now.”

She then proceeds to call Brock out, “This man hasn’t seen his children in four f**king years. How dare you compare my fiance, who is a stand-up man, to him.”

Considering the ongoing drama between Lala and her now (maybe) ex-fiance, it will be interesting to watch the episode play out.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.