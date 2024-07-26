VP Kamala Harris makes herstory on RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kamala Harris will become the first vice president to cameo on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars making drag history.

The All Stars Season 9 finale episode will begin with a special appearance from the vice president of the United States and the possible Democratic presidential hopeful.

VP Harris has a message for LGBTQ+ voters and allies to get out and vote.

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” she said.

She followed with a hopeful plea for unity. “So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your power. So please make sure your voice is heard this November, and register to vote.”

In a preview clip from the episode, the vice president urged viewers to register to vote while appearing alongside Michelle Visage, Jamal Sims, Lance Bass, Leslie Jones, and Cheyenne Jackson.

The former San Francisco District Attorney filmed the get-out-the-vote pitch before President Joe Biden’s July 21 announcement to drop out of the race and throw support behind Vice President Harris.

The current VP and possible Democratic presidential hopeful filmed the cameo a month ago and wouldn’t have known how crucial the message would be for her in the presidential race. Watch the preview below:

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars has an ally in VP Kamala Harris

VP Kamala Harris has been a long-time LGBTQ+ ally and married Bradley Witherspoon and Raymond Cobane in 2004 while she was the district attorney of San Francisco, long before the Supreme Court recognized marriage equality.

In recognition of that and her continued support for the LGBTQ+ community, the California-born VP’s less-than-a-week-old POTUS bid received the endorsement on July 24 of over 1,100 leading community members. The letter read, “Vice President Kamala Harris is a galvanizing trailblazer and has been a champion for LGBTQ+ equality for decades,” and was signed by Colman Domingo, George Takei, Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris, Wilson Cruz, Brian Michael Smith, and many others.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 finale promises a Variety Extravaganza

This season’s two-part finale has all the queens on the stage together for what Paramount+ calls, “an unforgettable Variety Extravaganza!” in pursuit of $200,000 and a trio of badges to boost (thanks to the Palette Fund). It marks the first time an All Stars win will go directly to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 9 streams Fridays on Paramount+.