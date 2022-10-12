Virginia Coombs wears rainbow tulle for ATL Pride

Married at First Sight’s Virginia Coombs gets festive for pride event. Pic credit: @meet_virg_/Instagram

Virginia Coombs wore a colorful ensemble during her recent outing.

The MAFS star, whose sister is part of the LGBTQ+ community, celebrated National Coming Out Day at ATL Pride.

ATL Pride is a non-profit agency serving the LGBTQ community, and they put on a festive pride parade over the weekend.

Along with sharing vibrant photos from her time at the event, Virginia also raved about her experience in the caption.

Virginia’s MAFS bestie Clara Berghaus was in attendance as well, and the pair snapped a photo together.

Clara and Virginia starred in Married at First Sight Season 12 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Virginia Coombs rock rainbow tulle and sunglasses

Virginia Coombs took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from Atlanta Pride.

She held hands with another woman in the opening photo as both rocked rainbow tulle tutus.

Virginia also bared skin in a rainbow crop top, black biker shorts, and black converse with rainbow socks.

She accessorized the look with a bandana and circular glasses. A lit-up concert stage could be seen in the background.

In the second slide, Virginia hugged friends in the colorful ensemble.

Virginia shared close-up photos of vibrant LGBTQ+-themed koozies that read, “Can’t hide this pride” and “I can’t even think straight.”

In the final slide of the post, Virginia posed with Clara Berghaus.

Clara wore a white tee, pants, and a denim jacket along with her copper hair in a pigtails style with sunglasses on top of her head. She also got festive with a glittering purple makeup look.

Virginia captioned the post, “ATL Pride was ✨MAGICAL✨ Happy National Coming Out Day to all who celebrate!! 🫶🏼🏳️‍🌈🦄.”

Virginia Coombs shimmers in festival attire

Virginia knows how to show up and show out at events, and she did just that at the Imagine Festival last month.

Taking to Instagram, Virginia shared several photos of her festival fits from her days at the event.

In some photos, Virginia bared skin in a red and yellow matching set that included a strappy crop top and mini skirt.

In other photos, she wore a purple bra and a shimmering layered mini skirt with boots and splashes of purple in her hair.

She also wore tight pink shorts, white cowboy boots, and a shiny textured bra with sunglasses for a day at the festival.

She captioned the post, “let the games begin @imaginemusicfestival.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.