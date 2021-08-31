Virginia Coombs reflects on one year anniversary of her MAFS journey

Married at First Sight bride Virginia Coombs reflects on the anniversary of her reality TV journey. Pic credit: Lifetime

While her expertly crafted marriage didn’t end in happily ever after, Married at First Sight bride Virginia Coombs is looking back on the one-year anniversary of her reality TV journey.

Starring on Season 12 of the unique social experiment, sparks flew when she met her new pilot husband Erik Lake for the first time at the aisle.

Despite sharing one of the strongest physical attractions of their season, the differences in their lifestyle and age ultimately led to the demise of their relationship.

While they agreed to continue working on their marriage on Decision Day, no one was surprised when it was revealed Erik and Virginia decided to file for divorce.

Virginia Coombs reflects on one year anniversary of MAFS journey

Erik and Virginia are still battling it out on-screen on the MAFS spin-off Couples Cam but fans already know how their story ends.

Regardless of how the relationship concluded, Virginia was reminiscent as she posted on her Instagram story a photo of herself in her MAFS wedding dress.

Donning the famous purple eyeshadow that had the internet buzzing, she wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been a year since this crazy journey began…”

Although she’s leaving the experience as a single woman, the wives of Atlanta clearly formed a bond despite their romantic relationships not working.

Erik Lake and Virginia Coombs called it quits earlier in the year

Season 12 of Married at First Sight ended with 3 couples staying together. However, since Decision Day, both Ryan and Clara and Virginia and Erik announced their divorces.

In an upcoming episode of Couple’s Cam, Virginia is seen confiding over video chat to Season 10 MAFS alum Jessica Hurd.

While it’s clear that Erik is dead set on kids but Virginia isn’t so sure what she wants. The 26-year-old confided to Jessica that, “He wants an answer from me, like right now, and I just don’t have an answer.”

“You can love each other a lot, but it’s not gonna solve the fundamental issues you guys have,” the Washington D.C. alum is heard advising Virginia.

Virginia recently had the internet buzzing after she posted a photo with a mystery man by the pool. While she is single, she shut down rumors that she is dating a new man.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.