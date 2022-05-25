Virginia Coombs asks Clara Berghaus to go ‘halfsies’ on a house

Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus became besties after Married at First Sight Season 12. Pic credit: @meet_virg/Instagram

Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus both ended up single after their Married at First Sight season.

While the ladies appear estranged from their MAFS husbands, Clara and Virginia’s bond with one another has only grown stronger and stronger.

Recently, Virginia posted with fondness over the possibility of her and Clara living together.

Virginia Coombs teases getting a house with Clara Berghaus

Virginia Coombs took to her Instagram stories to share a quote about unconventional living.

The quote read, “There is literally no rule that says you have to get married and start a family. Normalize splitting a mansion with your 5 best friends and 10 dogs.”

Virginia added her own text to the post, tagging Clara Berghaus.

Virginia asked Clara, “Wanna go halfsies on a house big enough for 2 dogs and 4 cats.”



Virginia and Clara hoped to find long-lasting marriages when they signed up for Married at First Sight Season 12.

Despite both saying yes to their MAFS spouses, Clara and Virginia got divorced away from the cameras. Both Clara and Virginia appeared to have messy falling outs with their MAFS husbands.

Virginia and her ex Erik Lake documented the end of their marriage on Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam and went their separate ways with some heated social media exchanges, including choice words between Virginia and Erik Lake’s mother.

Clara and her ex Ryan Oubre were pretty quiet about their divorce until both decided to go public and expose what they believed led to their marriage’s downfall.

Ryan wrote a lengthy Instagram post accusing Clara of not being equipped or interested in understanding him as a Black man. Virginia Coombs stepped in to clap back at Ryan and defend Clara.

Meanwhile, Clara went on a MAFS special and suggested their marriage deteriorated after Ryan lost trust in her when seeing how explicitly she talked about their sex life on the show.

Clara and Virginia now appear to be single and spend lots of time together, both ready and willing to defend one another against any online criticism.

Virginia Coombs says her unraveling childhood trauma will make her skinny

Virginia also took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of herself on a walk.

The MAFS star wore a tank, shorts, sneakers, and sunglasses as she posed in the grass and suggested that she’s been walking miles.

Virginia wrote over the photo, “All I gotta say is my childhood trauma finally unraveling at 28 is about to make me one skinny a** b***h…miles for days.”



Virginia and Clara continue to actively post on social media and keep fans updated with their lives.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime.