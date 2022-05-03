Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs show off their bachelorette party style

Married at First Sight Season 12 stars Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus dress up for a night out. Pic credit: Lifetime

Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs have remained close friends after costarring on the explosive Married at First Sight Season 12.

Recently the ladies had a night out at a bachelorette party and shared photos from their fun-filled time.

Clara and Virginia wore colorful skin-baring outfits for the event.

Clara Berghaus and Virginia Coombs have ‘the best night’ together

Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus took to their Instagram stories to share photos from their night out.

Clara shared a selfie that she took with Virginia as the pair smiled in their bright outfits and makeup.

Virginia flaunted her chunky highlights and lush set of lashes while wearing yellow as she nestled her head against Clara’s.

Clara’s trendy outfit included a haltered crop top with a colorful pink, orange, and blue pattern that exposed her bosom. Clara wore bottoms with a matching print to complete the look and a peachy makeup aesthetic.

Clara acknowledged her revealing top in her text over the photo, “ask me how much tape I have on rn.”

Virginia also reshared one of Clara’s photos from their night out to her Instagram stories.

The blurry photo captures a candid moment between the two MAFS stars as they share a laugh and show off their legs with festive lettered balloons in the background.

Both ladies raved about the night in their text, with Clara writing, “my body hurts (but it was totally worth it)” and Virginia writing “the best night” with a heart-eyed emoji.

Virginia Coombs and Clara Berghaus have each other’s back amid MAFS divorces

Virginia and Clara had many ups and downs on Married at First Sight Season 12.

While most of the couples’ drama was overshadowed by Chris Williams and Paige Banks’s tumultuous relationship, the other couples also had their fair share of challenges.

Clara and her MAFS spouse Ryan Oubre struggled to agree on intimacy, while Virginia and her MAFS ex Erik Lake got into several fiery fights and didn’t see eye to eye on various core values.

Clara and Virginia both said yes on Decision Day and agreed to stay married despite their marital issues.

However, once the cameras went away, Clara and Virginia both ended up divorced from their MAFS spouses.

Clara and Virginia’s divorces were public and messy, but the pals have had each other’s back through it all, as their friendship remains strong.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.