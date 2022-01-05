MAFS: Virginia Coombs gets support from Clara Berghaus after admitting she’s ‘struggling to find motivation’

Clara Berghaus supports friend Virginia Coombs. Pic credit: Lifetime

Virginia Coombs hasn’t had an easy start to the new year and she recently admitted to her followers that she’s struggling to find motivation. Luckily the Married at First Sight star has the support of her former castmate turned best friend Clara Berghaus to help her through this difficult time.

Virginia has opened up before about struggling with social anxiety which started to affect her after joining the popular Lifetime show. The harsh backlash from viewers regarding her drinking habits coupled with the demise of her marriage to Erik Lake only added to her struggles.

The MAFS star has been dealing with these issues in therapy but now she has another problem to contend with, lack of motivation.

Virginia Coombs says she’s lacking motivation

The Married at First Sight star got honest with her Instagram followers in a recent post. Despite smiling from ear to ear in the photo, Virginia’s accompanied message expressed something quite different.

“Anyone else struggling to find motivation so far in 2022?” questioned Virginia. “I’m not normally a big new year resolutions gal but drop yours below and maybe it can help motivate those of us who need a little push!”

The brunette beauty got tons of support from her followers after posting the message.

Many Persons shared their own motivational tips which ranged from eating healthy and exercising to volunteering, journaling, and meditation.

“Remember that you are valuable, you are loved, you are beautiful. Flaws, perfections, and all. If you don’t like something, make changes. But embrace YOU…” wrote one Instagram user.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One commenter also suggested taking time away from everything to unplug and unwind.

“30 mins of unplug time. Fill it will journaling, meditation, educating myself, or something spiritual…” wrote the Instagram user.

Pic credit:@meet_virg_/Instagram

Someone else also suggested,” Do something today (& each day) to make tomorrow a little easier/ better.”

Pic credit:@meet_virg_/Instagram

Also among the list of comments was one from Virginia’s BFF Clara Berghaus.

Clara Berghaus supports BFF Virginia Coombs

Clara Berghaus shared her motivational tip that gets her out of a funk and it includes cooking. However, the Married at First Sight star also told Virginia how proud she was of her friend for pushing through even when she doesn’t feel motivated to do so.

“I’m trying to cook more! Solely for financial reasons bc eating out is EXPENSIVE” wrote Clara –who has also been going through an emotional rollercoaster amid her divorce from Ryan Oubre.

She also told Virginia, “Always proud of you for trying even when the motivation isn’t there!”

Pic credit:@meet_virg_/Instagram

“Thank you, love you, let’s cook together,” responded Virginia.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, January 5 at 8/7c on Lifetime.