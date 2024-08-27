Viewers are betting Tamra Judge betrays Alexis Bellino to save herself at the RHOC reunion

Tamra Judge shocked everyone when she became close friends with the woman she once gave the nickname “Jesus Jugs.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star and her new BFF Alexis Bellino have been causing havoc this season.

However, viewers are not convinced their budding friendship will last.

There’s a conversation on social media that Tamra will throw Alexis under the bus when the cast reunites for the Season 18 reunion in the coming weeks.

The duo has been receiving backlash for their cruel behavior toward Shannon Beador, and the blowback is not dying down.

The women have different issues with Shannon, and they’ve been firing with all cylinders at the mom of three.

However, longtime RHOC fans are betting it won’t be long before Tamra betrays Alexis.

RHOC viewers think Tamra Judge will throw Alexis Bellino under the bus

X user Staten Island Fairy predicted how things would go at the RHOC reunion between Alexis and Tamra, and viewers agreed.

“How much you want to bet that after watching this season and receiving backlash for the way #Tamra treated #Shannon that #Tamra throws #Alexis under the bus at the reunion and sobs an apology to save her a** #RHOC,” wrote the commenter.

“Yep,” an RHOC fan responded. “Or she reveals some personal issue that she’s kept from everyone while crying. That’s another one of her ‘get out of jail free’ cards.”

“I think everyone is gonna be on team Shannon during the reunion which will just prompt Tamra to throw Alexis under the bus purely to save her own skin & not be ostracised lmao,” reasoned someone else.

One X user stated, “I said the EXACT same thing I hope and Pray Shannon does NOT fall for it Tamra is LOW down TRASH.”

A commenter wrote, “Well said.”

Another added, “Well if the past predicts the future, that sounds about right.”

Tamra is already gearing up for the Season 18 reunion

As noted in a recent interview, Tamra is already looking forward to the Season 18 reunion.

However, her mind wasn’t on Shannon or Alexis but on another castmate who’s been throwing shade all season.

Gina Kirschenheiter had better prepare because Tamra had already declared she was coming for her.

The 56-year-old is upset with Gina after she claimed that her best friend, Emily Simpson, has been acting mean since she started hanging out with Tamra.

The RHOC star took offense to that, but she’s waiting for the reunion to have her faceoff with Gina.

Are you looking forward to the RHOC reunion? What do you predict will happen between Alexis and Tamra?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.