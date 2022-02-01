Victoria Fuller has blunt message after being told to ‘stop drinking so much’

Victoria Fuller responds to a critical message. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Season 24 star Victoria Fuller has often been candid about her love of wine, and she was recently criticized for her drinking.

However, Victoria kept it short and simple in her response to those who may feel she drinks too much.

Victoria Fuller says she was ‘violently hungover’

Victoria Fuller took to her Instagram stories to give her friends and followers an update on her life.

Sharing a photo of herself in a white top with a glittery halo filter, Victoria wrote, “Update: Made it to church today for Jesus. I feel like a 79 year old woman and I still am violently hungover.”

Victoria continued on by detailing how she’s been trying to deal with the hangover, writing, “I just ate two bowls of pasta. And have butt chugged water. Not helping. But here we are. Going to watch Ozarks. Pray 4 me.”

After sharing her story, Victoria received responses from followers, and some of the reactions she received were critical of her behavior.

Victoria shared a screenshot from one of her DMs where a fan reacted to her story about being hungover and going to church.

The person’s comment read, “Stop drinking so much” with a frown face emoticon.

Victoria Fuller wrote a blunt and short response to the commenter’s request to stop drinking by simply writing in large bold letters “NO.”

It seems clear from Victoria’s response that she has no intention to stop drinking, or at least no intention to do things just because someone on the internet tells her to.

Victoria Fuller is besties with Natasha Parker

Someone Victoria Fuller has shown she enjoys a good drink with is her close friend and fellow The Bachelor Season 24 star Natasha Parker. The two appear to have become close after competing for Peter Weber on The Bachelor.

Victoria and Natasha often share photos and videos from their fun outings together, including in this post where Victoria and Natasha posed with energy drinks. Victoria captioned the photo, “thas my best friend, she a real bad b***h.”

Victoria also supported Natasha during her stint on Bachelor in Paradise, where Natasha’s rocky experience with Brendan Morais and Pieper James led to Natasha gaining thousands of followers and Brendan and Pieper being deemed Bachelor Nation villains.

As time goes on, Victoria and Natasha will likely have plenty more fun get-togethers in store.

