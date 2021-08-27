Victor on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way — Everything we know about new Season 3 cast member

There are some need-to-know things about new The Other Way cast member Victor. Pic credit: TLC

Victor is perhaps the most mysterious new 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member because viewers have not gotten to hear from his narrative yet ahead of the premiere.

Victor met Ellie when she was traveling around South America and visited the small Colombian island nation in the Caribbean, Providencia, two years ago. They were inseparable from the moment they met and Ellie even extended her original stay by two weeks.

The pair have since led a long-distance relationship, although Ellie has gone down to Providencia to visit a few times. After Victor’s K-1 visa interview got canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic Ellie decided she would move down to the island until they can figure out how to get him to America.

There are more things about Victor for viewers to know before the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way premiere

During a preview for the upcoming premiere, Ellie described Victor as musically inclined as a clip of his song for her was shown, and she said that he lives a rasta lifestyle.

Ellie has also expressed that Victor is sweet and charming but based on the trailer for this season, Victor has not had it easy and he and Ellie will get in a few bad fights.

Category 5 hurricane Iota decimated Providencia right before Ellie was set to travel down there. Victor and his family lost their homes and much more in the disaster and Ellie plans on helping them rebuild.

One of the fights between Victor and Ellie will be about Ellie’s perception that Victor talks down to her and she doesn’t like the way he has been treating her.

Victor has an Instagram, @victa_baba, although it remains private with 29 posts and 261 followers.

Victor and Ellie lived out a fairytale when they first met. Pic credit: TLC

The new season of The Other Way is highly anticipated

Since the last season of Happily Ever After? was a bust for viewers, they are really looking forward to the drama on The Other Way.

While not everyone is happy about all the returning cast, the storylines for all of them definitely look like they will be full of entertaining drama.

Many fans are looking forward to the two fresh couples, Ellie and Victor and Steven and Alina, who will bring interesting new dynamics to the hit show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 29 at 8/7c on TLC.