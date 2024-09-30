Vicki Gunvalson reveals which three housewives producers wanted her to confront on RHOC Season 18

Vicki Gunvalson may no longer be a prominent cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she’ll always be the OG of the OC.

In the past, Vicki has been at the center of some of the biggest storylines of the Bravo hit.

Now that she’s a recurring guest star, she doesn’t feel the need to get as invested in the drama with her co-stars.

In a new episode of her podcast, Vicki said that producers wanted her to amp it up for the cameras.

It makes sense that producers would want Vicki around because she does deliver good TV, but without being an official friend of the housewives or a full-fledged cast member, it simply wasn’t for Vicki.

While Vicki has been a fantastic ally for Shannon Beador throughout RHOC Season 18, it seems that producers wanted a lot more from her.

Viewers will next see her during an upcoming episode at Jennifer Pedranti and Ryan Boyajian’s engagement party, which she says was supposed to be the source of much drama.

Vicki knows all about RHOC producer tricks

The 62-year-old said she was honest with producers and told them she was “not going to” stir the pot at the big event, but she ultimately wanted to go home because “it was freezing.”

“‘And this is about Jen and Ryan’s engagement.’ They’re like, ‘Well, it is. But it’s really about the season and what’s happened everywhere. So this is giving everybody a platform to talk about it.’ I said, ‘No, this is about Jen and Ryan,” she responded on the My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast podcast.

Vicki claimed that producers wanted her to come to blows with Tamra Judge, Katie Ginella, and Heather Dubrow at the event. Still, she wasn’t interested in getting involved in any arguments.

“‘Not going to do it. This is Jen and Ryan’s night,’” she recalled telling producers.

“And he then said, ‘What about you confront Katie about talking about Heather?’ I said, ‘Not going to do it. Not my business.’ And he goes, ‘Damn. You’re not going to do anything?’ I said, ‘What I’m going to do is go home.’”

Vicki has been known for stirring the pot in the past, but it seems she wants to be paid her worth to be activated on-screen.

Vicki’s presence on the show has deteriorated

At one point, she was number one on the call sheet, so her continued demotions will have resulted in massive reductions in her pay to appear on camera.

The sad part is that Vicki may not be asked back in any capacity if she’s not willing to play it up for the cameras, but at least she’s taking a stand to get what she should for appearing on the show at all.

We’ll be surprised if Vicki even gets a phone call to appear at the reunion because she’s only been on the show this season to showcase Shannon away from the rest of the cast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.