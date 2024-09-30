Jennifer Pedranti says Tamra Judge is ‘not loyal to anyone’ in fiery RHOC sneak peek

Jennifer Pedranti came into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 in a good place with Tamra Judge.

It was a bit of a surprise given that Tamra came for Jennifer so much during Season 17, but as the current season has teased, Tamra is still using her co-stars to give her a storyline.

The drama exploded during last week’s episode, in which Katie Ginella rounded up the cast and their spouses for a dinner party.

Tamra went into the event with hatred towards Jennifer’s boyfriend, Ryan Boyajian, because he went on a podcast a year ago and called her out.

As you probably already know, Tamra and her husband, Eddie Judge, had already said some deeply concerning things about Ryan before the podcast appearance.

Tamra brought up Ryan’s legal drama with the FBI and stormed out of the dinner party when he didn’t back down.

The next episode, airing later this week, will bring the drama back to the forefront as we pick up the same night of the party.

Jennifer is so over Tamra

In a newly released sneak peek, Katie follows Tamra out of the party, and the latter continues to make accusations about Ryan that we’re sure he’ll be using in his ongoing lawsuit against her.

Back at the dinner table, Jennifer asks Eddie for help with Tamra and takes to a confessional to declare that her rival is “not loyal to anyone.”

As we’ve witnessed countless times, Tamra comes for her cast members, whether she’s friends with them or not.

This season alone, she’s been criticized for her treatment of longtime friend Shannon Beador in the aftermath of her DUI arrest.

Tamra has made downright despicable comments about Shannon, including jokes about her sobriety, which have earned her the ire of viewers.

We already know that most of the next episode involves Emily Simpson wading into Ryan’s FBI drama.

Still, it will be interesting to see whether Tamra regrets her actions at Katie’s party.

Jennifer has put up with a lot regarding Tamra, to the point that we’re surprised she even allowed the 57-year-old back into her life again.

Jennifer has had some time to reflect

Then again, it seems that Jennifer has had time to reflect because she’s been calling out Tamra a lot over the last week.

It seems that Tamra has burned all bridges with Jennifer, which could make a return for Season 19 a difficult task for Tamra.

Will she come to the reunion and take accountability? Has hell frozen over?

In the past, these shows tend to part ways with cast members who don’t take accountability at the reunions.

Time will tell whether Tamra can bounce back from her disastrous season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.