Vicki Gunvalson drags Alexis Bellino after engagement, hits back at Tamra Judge over friendship fallout

After the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson did a Q&A during which she slammed her enemies, Tamra Judge and Alexis Bellino.

There’s no love lost between former friends Tamra and Vicki amid their fallout over Shannon Beador and Tres Amigas.

Vicki made a few appearances on RHOC Season 18 to support Shannon, which resulted in her fighting with Tamra.

The jabs have been flying off-screen, too, with Tamra mocking Vicki’s desperate attempt to return to the show.

Meanwhile, Vicki came out guns blazing, calling out Tamra’s “villainous” ways for how she’s been treating Shannon since her DUI.

These two have gone from besties to enemies in a hot minute, and there doesn’t seem to be any going back for them.

During her Instagram Q&A, Vick was asked if she would trust Tamra again, and her answer speaks volumes.

“Absolutely flipping never ever no do I want to be friends with her again,” Vicki wrote.

Vicki won’t be friends with Tamra again. Pic credit: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson drags Alexis Bellino after engagement to John Janssen

Tamra wasn’t the only The Real Housewives of Orange County star that Vicki blasted during her Q&A session. It should surprise no one that Vicki took aim at Alexis when asked about her recent engagement to Shannon’s ex John Janssen.

Vicki answered the question by showing a clip of herself on RHOC, saying, “Talk to me in five years when you’re divorced. “

The Real Housewives of Orange County fans know that stems from Season 10, where Vicki was fighting with Meghan King Edmonds over Brooks Ayers’ fake cancer battle. Vicki brought Meghan’s then-husband, Jim Edmonds, into the fight, declaring, “Jim, talk to me in five years when you’re divorced.”

Vicki also took aim at Alexis being on the show again. When asked about her thoughts on Alexis’ RHOC return this season, Vick called it as she saw it.

“IDIOT didn’t like her then and still don’t like her,” Vicki stated.

Vicki shades Alexis amid engagement news. Pic credit: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, this wasn’t the only time Vicki blasted Alexis this week. Vicki joined Emily Simpson in blasting Alexis after the latter shaded Emily.

Vicki Gunvalson weighs in on other RHOC stars

Although Vicki was asked most of the questions about Tamra and Alexis, a couple focused on the Real Housewives franchise.

One wanted to know Vicki’s thoughts on The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Katie Ginella, to which Vicki has no opinion because she didn’t get to know her during filming.

Another question asked who else Vicki is still close with from the RHOC right now.

“Still friends with Jeana Keough! And Jen from this season has been super nice and reaching out to me,” Vicki expressed.

Finally, Vicki revealed that her favorite non-favorite OC was Jill Zarin, a former member of The Real Housewives of New York City.

Vicki answers Real Housewives questions during a Q&A session. Pic credit: @vickigunvalson/Instagram

We have no doubt this won’t be the last time Vicki Gunvalson has some things to say about Alexis Bellino or Tamra Judge. Plenty of episodes remain to play out in The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18.

Are you Team Vicki or Team Tamra and Alexis?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-18 are streaming on Peacock.