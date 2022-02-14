Varya Malina responded to 90 Day Fiance critic who told her to ‘go home and find a job’

Varya Malina made a post addressing a 90 Day Fiance critic’s comment telling her to go home and get a job. Pic credit: TLC

Varya Malina has been mired in controversy since she came out and confirmed her continued relationship with her Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days partner Geoffrey Paschel amid his domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping convictions, and it looks like the attacks keep coming her way.

The 31-year-old recently responded to a critic who jumped in her comments telling her to “go home and find a job”. Varya reportedly won the green card lottery in June of 2020 and has been in America ever since, maintaining her relationship with Geoffrey.

Varya clapped back at the hater, who took a jab at her livelihood and reasons for being in America and said that she has multiple jobs and is not going anywhere.

Varya previously said that she takes care of Geoffrey’s house, tenants, kids, and dogs and that she plans on joining the National Gaurd so she can get US citizenship within a year.

Varya Malina issued statement aimed at 90 Day Fiance critic telling her to ‘go home and find a job’

Varya shared an Instagram post that addressed a 90 Day Fiance hater who commented on her recent picture, “Go home and find a job.”

She had introduced the hater in the video as, “Typical ‘happy wife, loving mom of 5, Christian, all around great person’ in my comments.”

The video featured Varya laughing with a voiceover and typing on her phone while the comment from the critic flashed on the screen. Varya’s response was also presented in the same way.

She clapped back, “I’m home and I do have more than one job (happy face emoji).”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Varya Malina’s boyfriend Geoffrey Paschel was sentenced to 18 years in prison

Geoffrey was convicted back in October of 2021 of the brutal attack on his ex-fiance stemming from a June 2019 incident and was just sentenced in early February of 2022 to 18 years hard time, meaning Geoffrey has to serve the whole sentence and will not be eligible for parole.

That also means Geoffrey won’t get out of prison until he is 62, and Varya has made every indication that she intends to stay with Geoffrey, support him, and be loyal.

The attack on his ex-fiance took place just weeks before Geoffrey flew to Russia to meet Varya for the first time and film Before the 90 Days.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.