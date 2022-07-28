Vanderpump Rules: Tom Schwartz talks his Bubba tattoo — Will he remove it?

Vanderpump Rules star reveals if he’ll remove his Bubba tattoo now that he’s getting divorced from Katie Maloney. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Tom Schwartz recently revealed what his plans are for his Bubba tattoo now that he and Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney are getting divorced.

After over 12 years together, Tom and Katie announced in March that they decided to end their marriage and go their separate ways.

Alongside their statements to social media, it was also revealed Katie ultimately made the decision to walk away from their marriage and has since talked about “going through the motions” and finding their union had become stagnant.

While their marriage was no longer fulfilling to Katie, the same couldn’t be said for Tom. Shortly after their breakup news hit the internet, Tom was still spotted wearing his wedding ring. It wasn’t until over a month later when Tom finally felt comfortable enough to take the ring off and admit their relationship had come to an end.

“I’ve been wearing it for the past few months, but I just woke up one day and I was like, ‘Maybe it’s time to stop wearing it out of respect for Katie,” he said at the time.

But his wedding ring wasn’t the last reminder of his marriage to Katie. Longtime Vanderpump Rules fans will recall in Season 4 when Tom got their pet name for one another, “Bubba,” tattooed on his butt cheek.

As it turns out, Tom has plans for his love tattoo and revealed whether or not he plans to keep the ink now that their divorce is in motion.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Schwartz reveals the fate of his Bubba tattoo

While appearing on Scheana Shay’s Scheananigan’s podcast, Tom delved into his plans for the tattoo.

While chatting about how he’s coping with life after Katie, Scheana asked if he still had the tattoo. Tom admitted that he hadn’t yet gotten around to removing it.

“Yeah, I have the tattoo,” he confessed. “And I’ve been thinking about this. I’ve been talking about this with [Tom] Sandoval. And, well, some of my other close friends.”

Tom added that he’s thought about altering the tattoo instead of opting to have it removed; however, he hasn’t settled on a final decision.

“I thought about changing it to Bubba Gump Shrimp, because I love Bubba Gump Shrimp,” Tom joked. “But the thing is, I love and cherish that time in my life, and, unless Katie asks me to remove it out of respect for her new relationship or her new boyfriend, husband whatever, I’m keeping that.”

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have made strides with their post-split relationship

When Tom and Katie announced their split back in March, they both maintained that they had the utmost respect and love for one another.

And it seems they have somehow managed to keep their friendship intact.

At the grand opening of his new lounge with business partner and BFF Tom Sandoval, Tom opened up to ET about how far he and Katie have come despite the pain of their divorce.

“Yes, it was very painful, no one loves getting divorced,” he shared. “But I think we might be some of the best divorcees ever. We still have an incredible friendship.”

As for whether or not their friendship will last, fans will have to tune in when Season 10 finally airs to find out.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.