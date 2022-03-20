Vanderpump Rules: Tom Sandoval undergoes surgery for cyst on his hand

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval recently underwent surgery to have a cyst removed on his hand. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval recently underwent surgery to remove a cyst on his hand. Although the sound of surgery may be daunting, the procedure was ultimately minimal, though you wouldn’t know it by the videos he shared from the ordeal.

Tom has been incredibly busy recently as he’s been on tour with his cover band Tom and the Most Extras. Playing shows at various venues has kept Tom quite busy since wrapping Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules.

While taking a break from his tour, Tom shared a series of videos on social media to keep his fans and followers updated on his surgery progress.

Over on Instagram, Tom shared a series of video clips from his time in the hospital to have the cyst removed from his hand. He was fully dressed in hospital attire, including a hospital gown, face mask, and hair cap.

Despite the hospital setting, Tom seemed relatively calm about the upcoming procedure.

“Here in the surgery room getting ready to get a cyst removed from my knuckle,” he said. “It’s a lot for a little cyst but it’s a thing and I’m getting it removed.”

Following the rapid procedure, Tom provided another update on his way out of the hospital. Showing off his now wrapped hand, he’s seemingly on the mend.

“Well, that was pretty quick and painless,” he noted. “About the size of a pea came out of my knuckle. Pretty gross.”

Tom wraps up cover band tour, concludes with sentimental post

In March, Tom revealed he was going on tour with his new cover band Tom and the Most Extras. The almost month-long tour began at the beginning of the month and recently wrapped.

In a sentimental post to his Instagram, Tom shared shots from various shows and shared his feelings on the tour coming to an end just before their final concert.

“This tour with @tomsandovalandthemostextras has been absolutely incredible! There are still a few tickets left for our last show @gramercytheatre in NYC tomorrow night. You’re not going to want to miss this party!” he wrote.

Now that touring has come to an end for Tom and the band, it might be time he kicks into gear and finishes preparing his new bar with BFF and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.