Vanderpump Rules: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark take baby Hartford on her first trip to Disneyland

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark took their daughter Hartford to Disneyland for the first time. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark aren’t sparing any time when it comes to ensuring that their daughter Hartford experiences all of the fun that comes with theme parks.

The family of three made their first trip to Universal Studios back in September. It was baby Hartford’s first time at a theme park and Stassi was easily the most excited for the day.

Now, Stassi and Beau have added to Hartford’s theme park list by taking the 11-month old to the “Happiest Place on Earth” — Disneyland.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark take baby Hartford to Disneyland for the first time

Taking to social media, Stassi and Beau documented their family trip to Disneyland, and unlike their trip to Universal Studios where Hartford looked less than impressed, this time the tot was more on board with the trip.

Over on her Instagram Stories, Stassi shared clips from the day which included Hartford’s first Disney ride, a carousel, and a slip of the tongue from Stassi herself.

The day started with Stassi showing off her golden mouse ears that were flashy, to say the least.

“Aggressive, but I would argue necessary,” Stassi captioned the pic.

Although the mouse ears were gorgeous (and arguably extra), Stassi opted to wear a simpler pair while they walked the park and took on some rides.

Over on Beau’s Instagram, Stassi filmed a clip of him holding their little one as she rode her very first Disney ride, the classic that is the Pirates of the Caribbean boat ride.

Hartford eagerly took in her surroundings as Beau and Stassi focused on their excitement for her.

Stassi says she’s been planning a trip to Disneyland since she was pregnant with Hartford

It seems that the day was so exciting and jam-packed with fun that Stassi forgot to take more pictures, and she wasn’t too pleased about it.

“Hartford went to Disney for the first time. And I kinda failed at documenting it,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories caption. “Didn’t even get a family photo. Now I’m gonna go lay in bed and spiral.”

In the adorable clip of Hartford riding the carousel, Stassi also couldn’t help but gush about her daughter. “You’re cute as s**t,” she told her.

It turns out that Stassi’s disappointment in not capturing enough moments from the day stems from the fact that she’s been planning this Disneyland trip since before Hartford was born.

“I’ve been dreaming about taking my baby on the Haunted Mansion ride since I became pregnant and this is the only photo I have of it,” she wrote.

In the next slide, Stassi nipped potential critics in the bud about calling her daughter “cute as s**t” in a previous video and acknowledged that she does her best not to swear around the baby, but it does happen.

“Before anyone comes for me, I will make an effort to not swear in front of Hartford. But seriously, she isn’t scared of s**t.”

Stassi was among the long list of Vanderpump Rules stars who were fired after accusations of racism. And although she and Beau may not be part of the Season 9 cast, they’re still keeping their fans and followers updated with all things family.

