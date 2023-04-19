Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval reacts to Ariana Madix’s new man: ‘I love that’

Ariana Madix has moved on from Tom Sandoval, and he simply couldn’t be happier.

While Ariana was devastated upon finding out that Tom had been having a secret affair with their friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss, it seems like things are finally starting to turn around for her.

The former SUR bartender was seen locking lips with a fitness coach at Coachella over the weekend, where she looked happy as ever to be embraced in his arms at the music festival.

Ariana first found out about Tom’s affair on March 1, and now that over a month has gone by, she has seemingly moved on from the breakup.

And as for Tom, it’s clear he was tapped out of their nine-year relationship a while ago, as he previously admitted that he and Raquel shared their first kiss back in August.

Speaking about Ariana’s new potential love interest, Tom seemed thrilled to learn that his ex had found someone new.

Tom Sandoval shares his thoughts on Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss

“Yes, I love that,” Tom told TMZ, further clarifying that he wants Ariana to move on.

“I’m really happy,” the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner continued.

Along with his feelings on the topic of Ariana’s new man, Tom also said that he doesn’t know how Raquel has been holding up and is not planning to see her.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Raquel recently checked into a mental health facility for counseling.

Who is Ariana Madix’s new possible love interest?

While Tom Sandoval was hanging out with former Vanderpump Rules star Billie Lee all weekend, Ariana was living it up with Daniel Wai at Coachella.

The two shared multiple photos and videos together on their Instagram Stories and were even seen kissing during a nighttime set on Day 2.

Daniel is a fitness and nutrition coach who offers services on his website, as well as training tips and workout content on his Instagram. He is a proud sponsor of Under Armour and currently boasts an impressive 23.4K followers on the platform, where he often promotes the sportswear company.

Daniel previously studied computer science at Virginia Tech, where he continued on in his corporate career before switching to focus on his passion for fitness.

Ariana and Daniel share another kiss at LAX airport

While many may have thought their Coachella kiss may have been a one-time thing, the two were seen canoodling once more right outside of the Los Angeles airport before Daniel hopped on his flight home.

The two were not scared of a little more PDA, giving each other a — seemingly passionate — goodbye smooch after their fun-filled weekend together.

Whether the Vanderpump Rules star and the fitness guru will start a relationship remains to be seen, but from the looks of it, she seems more than content to be moving on from all things Scandoval for now.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.