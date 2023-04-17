Ariana Madix makes out with new man at Coachella amid Tom Sandoval’s affair

Ariana Madix made the most of her Coachella weekend — with all things Scandoval clearly left in the dust.

It seems as if the Vanderpump Rules star has moved on from the affair that has rocked the reality TV world over the last two months, involving her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, and their friend and co-star Raquel Leviss.

Ariana attended this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend, where she showed off her best looks, fun times alongside fellow VPR castmates and her potential new love interest.

The Something About Her owner spent time with fitness coach Daniel Wai, specifically as the two were caught canoodling during a nighttime set on Day 2.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Ariana and her new man were seen sharing (at least) two passionate kisses, with Ariana even wrapping her arms around the fitness fanatic.

Daniel also made a few appearances on Ariana’s Instagram Story over the weekend, showing him hanging out with her circle of friends who also attended the annual festival — including her best friend, Scheana Shay.

Ariana Madix spends her weekend at Coachella with a new man

One other video, which Ariana reshared on her Story, showed the two dancing closely together, with Daniel standing behind the former SUR bartender.

According to his website, Daniel runs his own DW Fitness business, offering online personal training and nutrition coaching.

Daniel has also racked up almost 20K followers on Instagram, where he also shares much of his workout content.

As of now, Daniel is followed by both Ariana and Scheana on the platform, but more Vanderpump Rules cast members, past and present, are sure to give him a follow if the two continue a relationship.

Luckily for Ariana, her ex Tom Sandoval was nowhere to be found in the desert, as he spent part of his weekend at the music-based NAMM Show at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Amid the revelation of his shocking affair at the beginning of March, Tom has chosen to focus on his music career and continue touring with his cover band.

Tom Sandoval continues touring amid ‘Scandoval’

While Tom’s name has been in the spotlight for his affair with Raquel recently, that hasn’t stopped him from getting his “name in lights” by continuing to tour the U.S. with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

Amid his cheating scandal, the band’s frontman has decided to continue playing shows, with scheduled performances until the end of June.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, the band was most recently seen performing in Montclair, California, where naturally, Tom took the stage in a pair of sequin pants and no shirt.

The performance came shortly after the Season 10 cast filmed the highly-anticipated reunion, where he was dragged through the mud for his actions over the past year.

However, Tom has admitted that he had a “magnetic” connection with Raquel and claimed he broke up with Ariana two weeks before she saw the proof that he had been cheating on her.

As Season 10 is still airing on Bravo, Vanderpump Rules fans will have to wait a while longer to see the explosive reunion, which will air later this spring.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.