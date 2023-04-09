The show must go on — at least for Tom Sandoval.

After his entire life was turned upside down last month, Tom is still performing with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras.

His most recent show was packed with people, including the paparazzi who snapped several photos of the embattled reality TV star as he performed on stage.

Tom was revealed to have been in a months-long affair with his co-star, Raquel Leviss. Ariana Madix, his nearly decade-long girlfriend, found inappropriate material on his phone, and from there, the world learned about the affair.

It’s been weeks of intensity as Tom figures out how to move forward with what his next moves will be. He attended the March 23 Vanderpump Rules reunion taping, and it looks like he is back to playing shows.

Nothing is stopping him from living the life he wants to live — no matter the consequences.

Tom Sandoval performs with The Most Extras

On Friday, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras took the stage in Montclair, California.

There were photos snapped at the show, and the Vanderpump Rules star appeared to be in rocker mode as he was shirtless and sweaty on stage.

In true Tom fashion, he donned tight sequin pants and showed off his fit physique after going shirtless.

Tom Sandoval showed off his gym-honed physique. Pic credit: BACKGRID

What’s next for Tom Sandoval?

Vanderpump Rules viewers are wondering what is next for Tom Sandoval. He was reportedly ripped to shreds during the reunion and has very little support among the cast members.

His situation with Raquel Leviss is still in question, though they are thought to be moving forward together as a couple.

On Wednesday, Tom Schwartz attended a live taping at Watch What Happens Live in the Clubhouse. He sang like a canary, revealing he knew Tom had slept with Raquel last year, but was under the impression it was a one-time thing until January when he was informed the two were “in love.”

Tom is public enemy number one for Bravo fans right now. He has received online hate, bad reviews of his businesses (which has affected those he works with), and lots of incidents in public when spotted out.

It is unclear where Tom will go from here and whether the relationship with Raquel will be able to survive the scandal. Vanderpump Rules fans are currently waiting with bated breath for the reunion to air so they can hear what Tom Sandoval has to say.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.