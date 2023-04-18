Billie Lee sleeping over at Tom Sandoval’s house? Here’s why Vanderpump Rules fans think so

Looks like Billie Lee forgot to bring a change of clothes for her night at Tom Sandoval’s.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, who appeared on Seasons 6 and 7 of the Bravo spin-off, was spotted leaving Tom’s house in the same outfit she had on the night before.

The reality star was first captured arriving at her former co-star’s L.A. pad around 10 p.m. on Sunday night. The two then headed to a local cocktail bar, and, apparently, ended the night back at the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner’s home.

Billie was seen leaving Tom’s house and walking to her car on Monday morning, notably wearing the same tie-dye sweatshirt, pair of light-wash jeans, and white low-top sneakers.

However, she was holding a small dog in her hands as she left the house and threw on a black trucker hat and sunglasses, potentially to remain a little more incognito.

As for Tom, the Vanderpump Rules OG spent his night with Billie in a tie-dye sweatshirt and jeans as well, choosing to walk around with his hood up the entire time.

This wasn’t the first night that the two have spent time together recently, either. They also attended an event together on Friday night, as previously reported by Monsters and Critics.

Vanderpump Rules alum Billie Lee spends time with Tom Sandoval amid cheating drama

It seems that Tom has found a supporter in Billie, as he has not been seen hanging out with any other cast member since the revelation of Scandoval on March 1.

Billie was close with both Ariana and Tom while she was on Vanderpump Rules, with Billie even being asked on a date by Ariana’s brother at one point. However, amid some alleged cast bullying and transphobic comments, Billie chose to leave the show after Season 7.

While fans may have thought Billie would stick by Ariana, it seems that she has chosen to stand by Tom’s side amid his affair with Raquel Leviss.

Some viewers have given their thoughts on their recent outings together, with one even believing it to be a “PR strategy” for Tom.

“He knows people are gonna say transphobic things about her & in a couple days, he’ll probably come out with a statement condemning transphobia, making himself look good,” one Twitter user currently believes.

Some fans may be coming to their own conclusions, but there’s no doubting the fact that Tom has been attempting to clear his name a bit since news broke of his affair — specifically during his first post-Scandoval interview last week.

Tom Sandoval gets heat for his Howie Mandel podcast appearance

While fans thought they’d have to wait until the Season 10 reunion to hear Tom’s side of the story, he took his moment on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast to explain his actions.

Tom detailed the reasoning behind his months-long secret affair with Raquel, which broke up his nine-year relationship with Ariana Madix. While there seemed to be no going back for the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman, he told listeners his relationship with Ariana had been failing for quite some time.

He explained that he and Ariana were simply together to keep their “brand” alive, and after talking to Raquel one night and sharing a kiss with the beauty queen, he couldn’t help but continue on with their “magnetic” connection.

Tom also tried to lessen the load by claiming he broke up with Ariana two weeks prior to her finding video proof that he had been cheating on her with their friend and co-star.

Bravo wasn’t too happy about Tom’s appearance on the podcast, saying they were blindsided by the ordeal and have been hyping up the reunion as the place where fans would finally get to hear from Tom.

Since the cast and crew of Vanderpump Rules have become such a “family” over the past decade, many felt as if it was a big “F**k you” to the network.

While it’s unclear if Tom was planning to return for Season 11, sources also said that he could ultimately be fired for doing the interview.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.