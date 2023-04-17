Tom Sandoval finds ally in Billie Lee following ‘Scandoval’ fallout

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval appears to have an ally in former co-star Billie Lee.

After his affair with Raquel Leviss was made public last month, things have started falling apart for the reality TV personality.

Many of the current members of the Vanderpump Rules cast have sided with Ariana Madix in the situation. Tom Schwartz seems to be riding the fence, though his empathy for Tom is very apparent. During his recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, he even suggested people hug Tom if they see him, to which his ex-wife Katie Maloney reacted.

Over the weekend, Tom was seen hanging out with Billie as the two and some friends spent time together. He was dressed in his usual black, while she wore a baby blue dress with a cropped zip-up sweatshirt.

It isn’t shocking that Billie is hanging out with Tom, but it does beg the question of why she didn’t support Ariana, as the two seemed to be friendly when Billie worked at SUR.

It’s been a while since then, though.

When did Billie Lee appear on Vanderpump Rules?

Vanderpump Rules viewers may remember seeing Billie Lee on the show during Seasons 6 and 7.

She left following Season 7 after reports of bullying and other cast members no longer wanting to film with her. She and Lala Kent had a significant conflict, which was likely part of the reason for her exit.

While Billie initially said she decided to walk away from the reality show, she later confirmed that she was fired.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix seemed to be the most supportive of her, with Ariana’s brother, Jeremy Madix, even talking her out on a date and giving things a shot.

It seems Billie has shown where her loyalty lies in the “Scandoval” situation, and it is with Tom Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval bombs in the Howie Mandel interview

Last week, Tom Sandoval appeared on How Mandel’s podcast, Howie Mandel Does Things. It was the first time Vanderpump Rules fans could hear his thoughts on what happened, but it was an interesting choice for the reality TV star.

Howie had no idea about anything Vandeprump Rules, and his daughter had to school him on it throughout the interview. It was awkward and uncomfortable, especially for fans of the Bravo show.

Lala Kent slammed Howie for the podcast, and the two went back and forth before she “schooled” him.

Tom Sandoval appears to be moving on with his life, and he’s taking Billie Lee along for the ride.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.