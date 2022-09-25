Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay wonders if blondes ‘have more fun’ in neon yellow crop top set

Scheana Shay tries her hand at being blonde and wonders if blondes really “have more fun.” Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay may be well known for her dark brown locks, but that didn’t stop her from experimenting with a new hair color — just for fun.

Following her recent wedding to Brock Davies, Scheana has been soaking up the post-wedding bliss while trying to get back into her normal routine since coming home from Mexico.

In a recent social media share, Scheana gave her fans and followers a completely new look that included changing out her signature brunette locks for a platinum blonde bob.

Scheana is no stranger to changing up her look.

Throughout her time on the hit Bravo franchise, Scheana has continually switched up the length of her hair. She’s gone from long, hip-length hair all the way to her more recent blunt bob style.

She also sported blue contacts for a season, however, that look was highly controversial among fans of the show.

Her most recent transformation may only be temporary, but the mom of one was simply stunning.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay questions if blondes ‘have more fun’ while sporting blonde wig

Over on her Instagram Stories, Scheana shared two clips of herself sporting a platinum blonde wig.

The Scheananigans podcast host was nearly unrecognizable in the wig, though she rocked it as though the tresses were her own.

In the first shot, Scheana let her toned figure take center stage in a stunning neon yellow matching skirt and crop top set.

The bandeau style top included a cinched center and small straps, while the high-waisted mini-skirt was ruched and simply skimmed Scheana’s thighs.

She paired the look with round pink lensed sunglasses and chunky black shoes.

In the second shot, Scheana gave a close-up of the wig. Opting for an entirely different ensemble, the mom of one paired the same wig with a black tube top and gray jogger bottoms.

Pic credit: @scheana/Instagram

“Do blondes really have more fun?” she questioned. “Let’s find out…”

Scheana and Brock tie the knot in Mexico

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Scheana and Brock recently solidified their commitment to one another with an elaborate and luxurious wedding in Mexico on August 23.

The couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends, including several of their Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

Scheana and Brock’s daughter Summer Moon acted as their flower girl, and co-stars Raquel Leviss, and Tom Schwartz were among members of the wedding party.

It wouldn’t be a Scheana-type affair without several parties to celebrate the main event.

Not only did they host a pre-wedding party, but Scheana also donned a custom-made afterparty dress following their ceremony.

Although this was a second wedding for both parties, Scheana and Brock looked as in love as ever for their special day.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.