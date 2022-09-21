Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay shares details of dazzling wedding afterparty mini dress

Scheana Shay gave her fans a better look at the custom mini dress she wore to her afterparty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Newlywed Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay gave her fans a closer look at the custom-made mini dress she wore for her wedding afterparty.

The 37-year-old wed fiance and Pump Rules co-star Brock Davies in a luxurious destination ceremony in Mexico on August 23.

After failed attempts to quickly and secretly tie the knot during Season 9 in the latter half of 2021, the couple ultimately decided to slow the momentum and spend time planning the wedding of their dreams.

When the special day finally arrived, the couple was surrounded by their closest family and friends, including several of their Vanderpump Rules castmates.

And never one to do things small, Scheana and Brock’s wedding festivities spanned far beyond the usual ceremony and reception.

The pair hosted a pre-wedding party allowing all of their guests to mingle before their big day and they also threw an afterparty to celebrate their love.

Pump Rules star Scheana Shay shows off intricate wedding afterparty dress

Taking to her Instagram, Scheana shared a video and picture montage of herself in the white afterparty mini dress.

To kick off the clip, Scheana stood in front of a blank wall in a silk robe. Then, as she jumped in the air she transitioned into her mini dress of the evening.

The strapless number was completed by a pair of white high-top runners and a bold, pearl headband.

Scheana’s signature bob was replaced with luscious dark waves that cascaded down around her shoulders.

The remaining footage included snapshots of the bride out on the dance floor and checking herself out in the mirror before finally shooting the camera a silly face.

“Jumped into a custom @casablancabridal dress for our afterparty! 👰🏻‍♀️🍾 The girls at @casablancaflagship in Newport Beach made the experience so fun being able to take a dress, cut it and make it my own!” she captioned the post.

Scheana’s wedding was a scene of hookup rumor drama for Vanderpump Rules co-stars

Scheana’s wedding may have been everything she dreamed of, but what would a Vanderpump Rules event be without some drama added to the mix?

Shortly after tying the knot, rumors hit the internet alleging that Scheana’s co-stars Tom Schwartz and Raquel Leviss had hooked up the night of the wedding.

Both castmates were members of the wedding party, and while Tom is currently going through a divorce with wife Katie Maloney, that reportedly didn’t stop the two from cozying up to one another.

According to Scheana, she didn’t witness Tom and Raquel’s closeness, though she did note she had spotted the pair talking at one point.

It remains unclear just how much of the alleged hookup will make its way into the upcoming Season 10. However, since Katie was spotted “screaming” at Tom and Raquel after they locked lips, it’s unlikely the situation will end up scrapped on the editing floor.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.