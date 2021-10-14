Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay reveals fiance Brock Davies has tried her breast milk

Scheana Shay says fiance Brock Davies has already tried her breast milk. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Lala Kent have had their fair share of drama over the years. They’ve spent much of their time fighting and then mending their friendship.

However, since both ladies have become first-time mothers, it seems that they have more in common than they thought. And one of the topics they’ve most recently agreed on? The idea of their partners drinking their breast milk is a turn-on.

Season 9 kicked off with Lala revealing that she wished her fiance Randall Emmett would drink (or at least try) her breast milk, but he didn’t find it nearly as appealing as she did.

And during a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Scheana revealed that, unlike Randall, Brock has tried her breast milk, and yes, she thinks it’s hot.

Scheana Shay says Brock Davies has tried her breast milk, ‘it’s sweet’

During her chat with Andy, Scheana was asked about her breast milk and it turns out that Brock has already tried it.

“Are you on the same page as Lala in that you would find it hot if Brock [Davies] tried your breast milk?” Andy asked.

Scheana beamed as she confirmed that he’s already tried it, and yes, in fact, it is hot to her.

“He has, and absolutely,” she confirmed. “It’s sweet, it’s like almond milk. I’m telling you, it’s sweet.”

The new mom then offered to let Andy try some of her breast milk, and as it turns out, Andy’s already tried someone’s breast milk — his friend, Amber Tamblyn. However, it doesn’t seem that he loved it all that much.

“I can still taste it,” he joked.

When Andy asked Scheana if she had brought milk with her, she laughed and told him that she could pump him some.

Scheana Shay’s fiance Brock Davies’ family drama, reveals he hasn’t spoken to his children in four years

Scheana spent plenty of time in Tuesday’s Vanderpump Rules episode bragging that Brock is a wonderful father. She was surprised to find out that Randall hadn’t change any of Ocean’s diapers, considering that Brock regularly changes Summer Moon’s diapers.

However, Brock revealed that he carries his own emotional burden when it comes to his two other children from his previous marriage.

According to Brock, he hasn’t seen or spoken to his children, Eli and Winter, in four years. Through tears, he admitted during a VPR confessional that the last time he saw them was when he drove them to the airport.

“The last time I saw my kids, I remember them laughing and then I drove them up to Denver airport. And I got a photo of saying goodbye to them both,” he said.

And although Scheana came to his defense and said that there was more to the story than anyone knew, Brock acknowledged that he couldn’t help but feel like he had abandoned them since it was his decision to move to America.

“I felt like I needed to, like, accept it because I was the one who moved to America, you know. I moved over here,” he noted.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.