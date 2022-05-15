Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay criticized for being ‘tone deaf’ after latest podcast with Brock Davies’ sisters

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay was criticized for being “tone deaf” after featuring Brock Davies’ sisters on her podcast. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is being slammed by fans and listeners to her Scheananigans podcast after uploading an episode featuring Brock Davies’ sisters.

As viewers and followers may recall, much of Scheana and Brock’s storyline in Season 9 surrounded his drama with his ex-wife and the fact that Brock hadn’t seen his two other children from that marriage in several years.

Although Scheana defended Brock constantly with claims that no one knew the full scope of the situation, many took issue with his absence as a dad. Add in that the couple welcomed a daughter of their own, Summer Moon, in April 2021 and it added another layer of complexity to the situation.

After the premiere of her latest podcast episode, Scheana caught serious flack and was accused of being “tone deaf” when it was revealed that Brock’s family had flown all the way from Australia to visit them in the United States.

The main issue according to critics? If Brock’s family can travel to see him, he should make the effort to fly back to Australia and see his other children.

Uploaded to Reddit, a user called out Scheana’s latest podcast episode with a post entitled “Scheana’s Tone-Deaf Podcast Today, ‘Meet Brock’s Family!'”

In the post’s description, the user wrote, “I almost fell over at the description of her podcast. [Brock’s] family is in town, ‘all the way from Australia!’ WTAF? Clearly travel restrictions are lifted so [Brock] could actually go and see his two kids. What a tone deaf, vapid, piece of garbage.”

It didn’t take long for the comments to roll in.

“Scheana was born tone-deaf, both for her singing and her ability to ‘read the room,’” one user commented.

Another weighed in and wrote, “Yea she’s about [as] tone deaf as they come.”

Brock’s past came back to haunt him, some believe his children are better off without him

Although users were quick to point out how “tone deaf” Scheana can be, others focused heavily on Brock’s history and said they don’t blame his ex-wife for not wanting him in their lives.

“I have a feeling the kids or mother want nothing to do with him,” one user’s comment read, in part. “Not only did he hit the mother, he then cut her off financially because of an argument and they had to go on public assistance. Would he even be attempting a reconciliation if it weren’t for the show?”

In response to the comment, another user noted, “Brock doesn’t seem to care, actually seemed relieved to me.”

Another user sarcastically called out Brock’s wonky priorities, stating, “brock can’t go to australia right now! there’s coachella and stagecoach and other really important priorities. i mean if the kids really wanted to see him they could get on a plane and fly to LA…it works both ways!”

While viewers, fans, and followers aren’t privy to all the intricate details of the situation, there seems to be a clear consensus that Brock hasn’t done enough to connect with his two other children and Scheana seems to be content regardless.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.