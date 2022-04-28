Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay and Brock Davies celebrate daughter Summer Moon’s first birthday

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies shared sweet messages about their daughter Summer Moon in celebration of her first birthday. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules couple Scheana Shay and Brock Davies have plenty to be thankful for as their daughter Summer Moon recently celebrated her first birthday.

The couple, who welcomed Summer Moon during the first-ever Vanderpump Rules Baby Boom, have shared many of their daughter’s firsts with their fans, followers, and loved ones on social media since her arrival last April.

Summer Moon was the last baby born during the baby boom and there was plenty of love to go around from past and present Vanderpump Rules stars over on Scheana and Brock’s social media.

Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies celebrate daughter Summer Moon’s first birthday

On their respective Instagram pages, Scheana and Brock both took the time to share sweet and sentimental posts about their daughter’s monumental milestone.

For her first post, Scheana shared snaps from a photoshoot done where Summer sat in an all-pink room, on a velvet-wrapped chair, and holding the number 1 to signify her first birthday.

In the second shot of the post, Scheana held Summer in her arms while they both made adorable surprised faces at one another. And finally, in the third picture, Scheana shared a video clip from the moment Summer was born and the doctors placed the newborn on Scheana’s chest.

In the post’s caption, Scheana gushed about all the fantastic qualities her daughter is already exhibiting. She referred to her little one as “strong, fearless, smart, funny, and so much more.”

“My little sour patch kid, there is nothing I won’t do for you. I will always be here for you my sweet rainbow baby. You really are a dream come true! HBD baby girl! 🥺🌈🥳,” she concluded the post.

Over on Brock’s Instagram, he also shared a post in honor of both of his daughter’s birthdays. As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Brock has two other children from his first marriage. As it turns out, Summer Moon shares a birthday with her older half-sister, though Brock currently has no contact with his other children.

In the post, Brock shared a video of different clips and special moments he and Scheana captured throughout the year, including Summer interacting with animals, going to her first sporting event, and her first bath.

And although he may not see or speak to his other children, Brock did take the opportunity to wish his first daughter a happy birthday as well.

“Today is both of my girls birthday. HAPPY BIRTHDAY, I hope all your wishes come true girls ❄️ ☀️,” he wrote.

Vanderpump Rules and other Bravo stars show Summer love on her birthday

In the comment section of Scheana’s post, several Bravolebrities and co-stars stopped by with some love for Summer.

Former Pump Rules star Dayna Kathan stopped by and commented, “omg, that last one. so sweet 🥺”

VPR alum Kristen Doute wrote, “Happy birthday Summer!! Love you so much! 💖”

“Happy birthday, sweet girl!” Lala Kent shared.

“Happy birthday beauty!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright wrote.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice even popped in with a sweet message, and wrote, “Happy Birthday she is so beautiful ❤️”

Although it was only her first trip around the sun, it’s clear Summer Moon is surrounded by all the love on her big day.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.