Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Shay celebrates daughter Summer Moon turning 6-months-old

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer Moon is celebrating turning 6-months-old in the most adorable way. Scheana, who welcomed Summer Moon with her fiance Brock Davies in April of this year, has shared many adorable photos of the little one since her birth.

From adorable outfits to showing off her daughter’s luscious eyelashes, Scheana has continuously shared Summer Moon with her fans and followers.

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has been pretty intense for Scheana and Brock. In addition to being a new mom, Scheana has been dealing with the repercussions of Brock’s previous life, including his two children from a prior relationship.

However, despite the ongoing tension, she took the opportunity to celebrate Summer Moon in an adorable post to social media.

Scheana Shay’s daughter Summer Moon turns 6-months-old

Over on Instagram, Scheana posted a sweet set of pictures in celebration of Summer Moon’s most recent milestone.

The three photos have Summer Moon front and center. She’s decked out in an adorable outfit including baby pink leggings, a pink, green, and yellow striped sweater, and a matching pink bow to op it all off.

With a huge smile on her face, Scheana captioned the post gushing about her love for her first baby.

“She’s like ‘Oh heyyyyyyy did someone say I’m 6 months old today!???’ When they tell you it goes by so fast… they weren’t lying! Half a year with this angel has been the best 6 months of my entire life!” Scheana wrote.

Scheana’s Vanderpump Rules stars also celebrated little Summer Moon in the comments.

Katie Maloney-Schwartz gushed, “She is so beautiful like her mommy!!!!”

While former Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright wrote, “Happy 6 months cutie pie!”

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark also stopped by with some love for Summer Moon.

“Such a gorgeous baby!” Stassi wrote while her hubby simply agreed that she’s a “cutie.”

And a Vanderpump Rules baby post wouldn’t be complete if Kristen Doute didn’t stop in with some major love for the little ones too.

“GIMME DAT SUMMER!!” she commented.

Scheana defends Brock after the Vanderpump Rules cast learns he hasn’t spoken to his children in four years

This season kicked off with the usual drama that Vanderpump Rules have come to expect, and although Brock is new to the group he’s been at the center of some major whispers.

While the group was vacationing in Palm Springs, which turned into James Kennedy’s proposal to Raquel Leviss, Scheana and Brock sat down with co-stars Lala Kent and Randall Emmett where the conversation turned heavy.

Brock admitted that he has two children from his first marriage and they live with their mother back in Australia. And although he loves them deeply, Brock also confessed that he hasn’t spoken to either of his children in four years. He claimed that was due to his ex-wife cutting him and his family out of the children’s lives.

The news shocked the couple’s co-stars who couldn’t quite wrap their minds around how Brock could be okay with missing out on his children’s lives. And in typical Lala fashion, she couldn’t leave Scheana without her two cents and warned her that there was a real chance Brock would do the same to her.

Although Lala and others may have their doubts, that hasn’t stopped Scheana and Brock from celebrating their love and even beginning the planning for their wedding, which they’re hoping will take place in Bali at some point in 2022.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.