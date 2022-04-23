Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Vanderpump weighs in on Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s divorce

Lisa Vanderpump shared her thoughts about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump broke her silence about Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s impending divorce, and she’s feeling empathy for her former employees.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, shortly after Katie and Tom announced they were ending their 12-year relationship, Katie made their split official by filing for divorce.

Since going public with the end of their marriage, both Katie and Tom have weighed in on what exactly caused them to split. And although Tom said he wished there was a “scapegoat” to blame, the responsibility ultimately fell on him.

For her part, Katie called the decision to end their union one of the most painful decisions of her life.

As for Lisa, she’s close with both Tom and Katie and she recently revealed her feelings about another Vanderpump Rules relationship ending.

Lisa Vanderpump weighs in on Tom Schwartz’s split from Katie Maloney

While speaking to Page Six, Lisa opened up about learning that Tom and Katie had gone their separate ways.

After sharing that she immediately called the former couple when rumors began swirling that there was trouble in paradise, Lisa confirmed she cares very much about each of their well-being.

“Obviously, I’m very invested in them as a couple so it was heartbreaking to hear. I’m very close to them,” she shared.

Lisa elaborated that she is still holding out hope that Tom and Katie will reconcile.

“Let’s hold our breath and see what happens with them,” she told the outlet. “I would love to see Tom and Katie get back together.”

“I’ve been married for 39 years and it’s not a picnic. It’s hard work. But I do think there’s hope for those two,” she concluded.

Lisa says the ‘dynamic has changed’ due to so many Vanderpump Rules breakups

Tom and Katie are among a lengthy list of Pump Rules stars who have ended relationships in recent months.

Prior to the announcement of their split, Lala Kent ended her 3-year engagement to film producer Randall Emmett in October, and Raquel Leviss ended her 5-year relationship with her Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy.

According to Lisa, these developments mean there is a definitive shift in the group dynamics, and she would like these stories to be told should the show be picked up for its tenth season.

“There are a lot of stories still to tell among the kids, especially right now because the dynamic has changed so much and people are so invested in them,” she said. “I don’t think they’ve told all the congregated stories in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ yet.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.