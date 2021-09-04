Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent turns 31, calls birthday ‘best one yet’

Lala Kent celebrated her 31st birthday and gushed over the “blessing” of her daughter, Ocean. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has plenty to celebrate these days. Not only has Lala found success with her ventures separate from the hit Bravo show, but she’s found true love with her fiance Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, the two were blessed with the addition of their daughter, Ocean.

With all these blessings it’s easy to see why Lala’s 31st birthday could mean so much. And the feelings aren’t lost on her either.

Lala teased fans and followers that a special edition palette was going to be released to her Give Them Lala Beauty brand in celebration of her birthday, and she didn’t disappoint. The palette is filled with bright, attention-grabbing colors, sure to set fire to any makeup lover’s soul.

But it wasn’t just the palette that caught everyone’s eye. Instead, it was the photoshoot released alongside the palette that garnered the most attention. Of course, Lala was hoping to have her followers talking, but she wasn’t willing to stand alone in the spotlight. She had to share the moment with her little one too.

Lala calls her 31st birthday the ‘best one yet’

Although the majority of Lala’s birthday photoshoot was comprised of sexy photos of the reality star, one particular pic stood out amongst the rest. And Lala used the opportunity to give thanks to her “blessing,” daughter Ocean.

In the sweet snap, Lala is pictured holding Ocean on her hip. Ocean’s big pink bow perfectly complimented Lala’s long pink wig.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Taking to the post’s caption, Lala shared just how significant her birthday was this year, “Last year at this time, I was about 11 week[s] pregnant. I started bleeding on the day of my birthday.”

“I stayed in bed praying to God that the human my body was in the process of creating, was okay. Thankfully, she was,” Lala continued. “I’ve had many amazing birthdays. I’ve had many blessings in my lifetime. Ocean Kent is my greatest one. Here we are, a year later, on my birthday… & It’s the best one yet. This is 31”

Vanderpump Rules cast sends love to Lala on her birthday

Lala’s co-stars, both current and former, also took the opportunity to wish the new mom a happy birthday.

Former Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright flew out to Miami for dinner and drinks with Lala and Randall in celebration. Of course, Lala didn’t celebrate with alcohol, instead, her shot consisted of pineapple juice.

Tom Schwartz also shared well wishes for Lala in his Instagram Stories.

“She’s got the moxie,” he captioned the picture of the birthday girl who posed beside his wife, Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

Pic credit: @brittany/Instagram and @twshwa/Instagram

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has finally received a premiere date. So, while fans celebrate Lala on her birthday, there’s also plenty of anticipation for what the next season has in store for viewers.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 premieres Tuesday, September 28 at 9/8c on Bravo.