Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent tries to ‘conquer’ texting etiquette during dinner date with Kristina Kelly

Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly focus on their phones after filming wraps for Vanderpump Rules Season 10. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules has officially wrapped filming for Season 10, and for friends Lala Kent and Kristina Kelly, there’s now more time for dinner fun.

Although Kristina Kelly started the show during the franchise’s early days, she was not a series regular in newer seasons.

Despite her absence on screen, Kristina has managed to maintain long-term friendships with several Vanderpump Rules alums, including Lala, Katie Maloney, and fired personality Stassi Schroeder.

However, it seems Kristina might be ready to make her way back onto the Pump Rules scene, and it looks like she’ll be participating in the upcoming season.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, fans began to wonder if Kristina would be making an appearance in Season 10 after she was spotted hanging out with regulars Katie and Lala more frequently in recent months.

The news was seemingly confirmed with newer posts shared by the cast and even Kristina herself.

In a recent post to social media, Lala and Kristina posed for a picture that caught them both on their phones. Though, according to Lala, they were doing very different versions of texting.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent attempts to text sans emojis while Kristina Kent texts longtime love

On her Instagram, Lala shared a snap of herself and Kristina deeply invested in their phones.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Whatever was on their screens held their attention and prevented them from talking with one another — at least at that moment.

The picture was seemingly snapped while the two attended Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix’s taste party for their new sandwich shop Something About Her.

Both ladies looked fabulous.

Lala sported a muted green oversized blazer with a silver chained belt to cinch her waist. Her long blonde locks were worn straight and fell over her shoulders.

Kristina wore a thin-strapped silk dress in a brown and cream speckled pattern. Her hair was also worn down, with loose waves cascading down both shoulders.

Lala captioned the picture, pointing out the humor in being caught on their phones.

“Kristina is clearly texting her boyfriend of 12 years, while I try to conquer the art of responding to a sexy text that does not entail an emoji,” she joked. “That’s a wrap on season 10. What’s your favorite moment on VPR?”

Lala Kent reveals daughter Ocean won’t appear in Vanderpump Rules Season 10

Although Season 10 is gearing up to be one to remember, there is one tiny face who won’t be gracing the television screens when the new season drops.

Lala’s 1-year-old daughter Ocean, whom she shares with ex-fiance Randall Emmett won’t be partaking in the new season.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Lala confirmed fans and viewers won’t see her “as a mom.”

“I’m okay with that,” she wrote, concluding that she wants to protect Ocean “by all means necessary.”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.