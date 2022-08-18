Vanderpump Rules: Fans wonder if alum Kristina Kelly will make a Season 10 comeback?

Fans wonder if former Vanderpump Rules personality Kristina Kelly might be poised for a comeback. Pic credit: @kristinakelly/Instagram

Vanderpump Rules fans are on pins and needles waiting for Season 10 to finish filming. With the new season’s filming well underway, fans are getting a glimpse of what is to come when it does finally drop on Bravo, and some are starting to question if an old familiar face might make a comeback.

Kristina Kelly was an OG to the Vanderpump Rules world, although bigger and bolder personalities largely shadowed her during her time on the show.

Kristina’s closest friends in the early days included fired personalities Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, along with current star Katie Maloney. Although they were often seen together in the early seasons, Kristina became well known for her insults towards Kristen and her utterly chaotic behavior.

Although Kristina has been absent from the franchise for a few seasons now, she has maintained friendships with various SUR co-workers, including Katie.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Katie has filed for divorce from her husband Tom Schwartz. The former couple has continued to be friends despite their split. However, it’s clearly been a rough time for both, and they’ll surely be leaning on their friends and co-stars for support in the new season.

In a recent post to social media, Kristina was seen dining alongside current Vanderpump Rules stars, and that has some wondering if she’ll be making a return to the show for the new season.

Vanderpump Rules alum Kristina Kelly seen dining with current stars — Will she be making a Season 10 comeback?

Over on the SUR restaurant’s official Instagram page, four Pump Rules stars were pictured dining together at the well-known establishment.

Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, Katie, and Kristina were all seated, enjoying brunch and drinks with one another.

Shortly after being posted, a Reddit user shared the picture and asked if Kristina might be making a comeback if she’s hanging out with the three current cast members.

“S10 Expectations: So it’s just speculation but it seems like [Kristina Kelly] is going to be featured on this season quite a bit considering we’ve seen her hanging out with Katie, Lala & Ariana frequently. I know S9 opinions are split but do you guys think she’ll help pull the show out of the grave?” the user asked.

Viewers took to the comment section and weighed in with their thoughts.

“She was funny,” one user wrote in response. “Just needs to open her life more and jump in all the way and she could add a lot.”

Another noted that she gave the early seasons some serious one-liner jabs and called her “snarky.” They also pointed out that it would be entertaining to see someone with Kristina’s energy go head to head with Lala.

“She gave us the amazing ‘Kristen probably smells like coffee and cigarettes’ comment. She coaxed Tequila Katie to blast Kristen and Jax cheating. She’s snarky like no other,” the commenter wrote. “I am so down for her coming back if that’s the energy she brings. My only concern is that energy is saved specifically for Stassi. Ideally I’d want her on the other side of Lala.”

Another hilariously shared, “She has international moody & confused model off duty energy and im kinda here for it.”

Not all Vanderpump Rules fans want Kristina Kelly to make her return

Although many seem to be open to Kristina making her Pump Rules comeback, others aren’t so sure she’d bring a lot to the table.

“No lol. I like Kristina Kelly overall (when she’s not up Stassi’s a**) and she provides interesting commentary. But, she’s pretty low-key, so idk how she would save the show,” one user shared.

Another simply wrote, “No ❤️.”

Although the overall consensus seems split down the middle as to whether or not Kristina would be an asset to the current cast, another user wondered if there would be an ulterior motive to having her return as a friend of the show.

“I just think they’re bringing her on as a friend to support Katie through divorce since they can’t show Stassi and/or Kristen (if Kristen is still friends with them, I never know),” they wrote.

As of this writing, there’s been no official word if a comeback is in the cards for Kristina Kelly.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.