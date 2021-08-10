Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent dishes on what fans can expect from newcomers in Season 9

Lala Kent reveals what fans can expect from the newcomers in Season 9. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules has finished filming and is rumored to air this fall. And after a drawn-out hiatus thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans are eager to see the return of their favorite VPR stars.

Of course, by now, fans are also aware that Season 9 will be missing familiar faces. Some that fans have loved and some that fans have loved to hate.

And over the years, new cast members have been added to keep the show fresh. And many, including star Lala Kent, who joined the cast in Season 4, have stuck around and grown a fan base of their own.

However, despite the polarizing personalities and monumental amounts of drama throughout the seasons, this cast shake-up has fans wondering how it will impact the group’s well-established dynamics.

In a recent interview with the Chicks in the Office podcast, Lala dished that the new faces for Season 9 shouldn’t be as daunting to viewers as they have been in seasons past.

Lala says new cast members won’t be ‘shoved down your throat’

During her podcast interview, Lala clarified that although newcomers will be joining the cast for Season 9, they won’t be as intensely involved as viewers may fear.

“You’ll see new faces,” Lala admitted. “But they will not be as heavily shoved down your throat as they were Season 8.”

“It makes us all happy,” she continued. “None of these new faces have tremendous storylines.”

Season 8 saw the addition of Brett Caprioni, Charli Burnett, and Danica Dow. Of the three, only Charli will be returning for Season 9. And according to Lala, she makes a great member of the Vanderpump Rules cast.

“You know Charli comes back,” she said. “Charli’s back on the show, and she’ll be a familiar face from Season 8, and she’s amazing.”

Lala continued to gush that Charli is “part of the crew now” and pointed out that even her boyfriend, Corey, is “great.”

She concluded, “So I’m really excited. I think people will be pleasantly surprised by the way that we just kept it moving.”

Season 8 exits shake up the Vanderpump Rules cast

As Lala pointed out, there will be definite changes in the works for Season 9. And much of that is due to the onslaught of cast exits that were announced throughout 2020.

OG Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and her husband, Beau Clark, Kristen Doute, Brittany Cartwright, and her husband Jax Taylor, all announced their exits from the show following racist accusations stemming from an incident with former co-star Faith Stowers.

Lala has managed to maintain her friendships with her former co-stars but has admitted that it’s different filming the season without them.

Hopefully, Season 9 will live up to past seasons and include all the drama fans have come to love.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.